US STOCKS-Wall St set for muted open ahead of Fed minutes; Target jumps

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Wall Street was set to open subdued on Wednesday ahead of minutes of the Federal Reserve's July policy meeting that could offer cues on the bank's interest rate path, while shares of Target jumped on upbeat quarterly profit.

Equities have been going through a rough patch in August, with the S&P 500 .SPX languishing at a more than one-month low as data underscoring sticky inflation and a robust economy has fanned fears of interest rates staying elevated for longer.

Wall Street closed sharply lower on Tuesday after solid retail sales growth in July added to uncertainty around the interest rate outlook, with concerns over a possible downgrade of several U.S. lenders by Fitch further denting risk sentiment.

While investors largely expect the Fed's monetary tightening to be nearing its end, worries linger the central bank could hold rates at the current level for longer.

Traders' bets of a rate hike pause in September stand at nearly 91%, according to CME Group's Fedwatch tool.

The Federal Reserve's July 25-26 meeting minutes are due at 1400 ET (1800 GMT). The central bank had raised rates by 25 basis points at the end of the meeting.

"Investors are expecting that the Fed's tone will remain fairly hawkish within those minutes," said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research.

"Our economists believe that rates will be cut in the beginning of 2024, but the worry is that maybe the Fed will keep rates higher for longer in order to ensure that inflation is coming down."

Shares of TargetTGT.N jumped 7.0% in premarket trading after the big-box retailer's second-quarter profit beat outweighed its annual forecast cut.

Bigger rival Walmart WMT.N, which is scheduled to report results on Thursday, rose nearly 1%, while department stores Macy's M.N and Kohl's KSS.N gained 1.2% and 0.9%, respectively.

Megacap growth stocks were mixed, as yield on the two-year Treasury note US2YT=RR, which best reflects short-term rate expectations, eased to 4.92%.

Nvidia NVDA.O edged up 0.6% after Piper Sandler became the latest Wall Street brokerage to raise its price target on the stock ahead of the chip designer's earnings next week.

Tesla TSLA.O slid 2.1% after the electric-car maker cut prices for its premium Model S and Model X cars in China by more than 6%.

At 8:25 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 17 points, or 0.05%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 3.25 points, or 0.07%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 14.75 points, or 0.1%.

Among other stocks, U.S.-listed shares of Tower Semiconductor TSEM.O dropped 10.7%, after Intel INTC.Oterminated its plans to acquire the Israeli contract chipmaker.

CoinbaseCOIN.O gained 3.3% as the crypto exchange secured regulatory approval allowing U.S. retail customers to trade crypto futures.

