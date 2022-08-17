US Markets
US STOCKS-Wall St set for lower open on Target results; Fed minutes eyed

Bansari Mayur Kamdar Reuters
Devik Jain Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

Wall Street was set to open lower on Wednesday following weak results from retailer Target, while growth stocks came under renewed pressure as bond yields climbed ahead of minutes from the Federal Reserve's July meeting.

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Wall Street was set to open lower on Wednesday following weak results from retailer Target, while growth stocks came under renewed pressure as bond yields climbed ahead of minutes from the Federal Reserve's July meeting.

Target Corp TGT.N fell 2.9% in trading before the bell after reporting a 90% fall in quarterly earnings as its inflation-hit customers reined in spending on discretionary goods.

Encouraging quarterly earnings from bigger rival Walmart Inc WMT.N and home improvement chain Home Depot Inc HD.N boosted the benchmark S&P 500 .SPX and blue-chip Dow .DJI in the previous session.

U.S. retail sales were unchanged in July as declining gasoline prices weighed on receipts at service stations, but consumer spending appeared to be holding up, which could further assuage fears that the economy was already in recession.

The CBOE Volatility index .VIX, Wall Street's fear gauge, rose above the 20.4 mark.

"I expect more volatility trying to break to the upside," said Brian Overby, a senior options analyst at Ally.

"We have to see a true decrease in inflation. The retail market space since earnings came out this week isn't confirming the fact that inflation has peaked."

Focus was also on the release of minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's July meeting that could give clues about the size of further interest rate hikes after policymakers were adamant they will keep raising rates until inflation is under control.

Traders see a near equal chance of a 50 basis-point and a 75 basis-point hike by the Fed in September. FEDWATCH

At 8:38 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 214 points, or 0.63%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 36.25 points, or 0.84%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 125.25 points, or 0.92%.

High-growth and technology stocks such as Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O and Tesla Inc TSLA.O fell nearly 1% each as U.S. Treasury yields rose for the second straight session. US/

Stronger-than-expected corporate earnings have helped fuel a rebound for U.S. stocks this quarter, but some investors are pointing to potential risks ahead for profits that could sap momentum.

Home improvement chain Lowe's Cos Inc LOW.N rose 1.3% on posting a better-than-expected quarterly profit.

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

