US STOCKS-Wall St set for lower open on rate jitters; Powell on deck

By Ankika Biswas and Shashwat Chauhan

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes eyed a lower open on Thursday aselevated oil prices muddled the inflation outlook amid worries over prolonged restrictive monetary policy, while investors assessed data and awaited Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell's remarks.

The scope for interest rates staying higher for longer than anticipated has solidified with soaring energy prices keeping headline inflation elevated.

Deepening the concerns, U.S. oil futures jumped to a more than one-year high on Thursday.

Riding on the back of higher crude prices, energy .SPNY is set to emerge as the only major S&P 500 sector to notch monthly gains. Meanwhile, rate-sensitive information technology .SPLRCT and real estate .SPLRCT were on track to be the worst hit.

Further, data showed the U.S. economy maintained a fairly strong pace of growth in the second quarter, the government confirmed on Thursday, and appears to have gathered momentum this quarter amid a resilient labor market.

"A sharp rise in unemployment and claims isn't a prerequisite for the Fed to stop raising rates," said Nancy Vanden Houten, lead U.S. economist at Oxford Economics.

"Fed Chair Powell made clear last week, however, that the Fed needs to see other signs that the labor market is continuing to come into better balance if it is to refrain from further rate hikes."

As U.S. Treasury yields resumed their uptrend after briefly slipping following the data, megacap growth stocks including Apple AAPL.O, Microsoft MSFT.O, Amazon.com AMZN.O and Tesla TSLA.O shed between 0.1% and 1.2% in premarket trading.

At 8:52 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 32 points, or 0.09%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 6.75 points, or 0.16%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 45 points, or 0.31%.

All the three indexes are set for their first quarterly decline in 2023.

Also on radar will be comments by Powell at 4 p.m. ET, as well as remarks by voting member Lisa Cook during the day.

With a partial government shutdown just three days away, a procedural vote on a bipartisan short-term spending measure by the Senate on Thursday will also be closely watched.

Among individual movers, Micron TechnologyMU.O dropped 2.8% after forecasting a bigger-than-expected first-quarter loss.

WorkdayWDAY.O dipped 9.8% after the human resources software company lowered its subscription revenue growth outlook for the next three years.

Meme darling GameStopGME.N jumped 7.3% after the company named billionaire activist investor Ryan Cohen as its CEO and chairman.

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas and Shashwat Chauhan; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Maju Samuel)

