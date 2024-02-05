US STOCKS-Wall St set for lower open as Treasury yields climb; earnings in focus

By Johann M Cherian and Ankika Biswas

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Wall Street was poised for a slightly lower open on Monday, as Treasury yields rose after Fed Chair Jerome Powell pushed backfirmly against market speculations of imminent rate cuts, while investorsassessed earnings from corporate America.

In an interview aired on Sunday, Powell said more evidence was neededto show a sustainable downtrend in inflation to warrant lower interest rates as the economy's strength kept recession risks in check.

While latest datasignaled the U.S. labor market's resilience in the face of the tightest credit conditions seen in years, strengthening hopes of a soft landing, uncertainty over when borrowing costs might be lowered prevailed.

U.S. Treasury yields were on the rise, with the two-year US2YT=RR jumping to a one-month high, at 4.4%.

"Investors are concerned that while the economy is good and we're not headed for recession, it is too strong and so the Fed might cut rates later and have fewer cuts in all," said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research.

Separately, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari wrote that a resilient economy could mean that the central bank can take time to reduce benchmark interest rates.

Traders now expect a 64% chance of an at least 25-basis-point rate cut in May and a near-95% chance in June, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.

Investors also took a breather from Wall Street's recent bull-market run that saw the benchmark S&P 500 .SPX and the blue-chips Dow .DJI ending at record high levels on Friday, boosted by solid results from megacaps Meta Platforms META.O and Amazon.com AMZN.O.

Results are now in from nearly half of the S&P 500 firms and fourth-quarter earnings estimates areimproving sharply, with about 80% of the reports so far beating analysts' expectations, according to LSEG data on Friday.

Caterpillar CAT.Njumped 4.7% in premarket trading after a higher quarterly profit, while Estee Lauder EL.Nsurged 17.4% as the MAC lipstick maker aims to cut about 3% to 5% of its workforce, while also slashing its annual profit forecast.

Focus is also on earnings from legacy names like Eli Lilly LLY.N, Ford F.N and PepsiCo PEP.O, scheduled through the week.

Traders will also parse the Institute of Supply Management's (ISM) non-manufacturing survey for January later in the day to gauge the economy's health.

Lined up through the day are remarks from Chicago's Austan Goolsbee and Atlanta's Raphael Bostic for clues on the rate-cut stance of the Fed's policymakers.

At 8:35 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 97 points, or 0.25%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 13.5 points, or 0.27%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 25.75 points, or 0.15%.

Boeing BA.N dropped 1.8% after saying a new quality glitch in some 737 MAX planes woulddelay some deliveries.

Tesla TSLA.O lost 1.4% after brokerage Piper Sandler slashed its price target for the electric-vehicle maker, while Nvidia NVDA.O gained 3.1% following a price-target raise by Goldman Sachs.

Catalent CTLT.Nsoared 9.8% on Novo Nordisk parent NOVOb.CO Novo Holdings' plans to buy the contract drugmaker in an $11.5-billion all-cash deal to expand its capacity for popular weight-loss drug Wegovy.

