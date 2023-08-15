US STOCKS-Wall St set for lower open as retail sales data stokes rate concerns

By Amruta Khandekar and Shristi Achar A

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes were set to open lower on Tuesday after a sharper-than-expected rise in U.S. retail sales stoked concerns the Federal Reserve could keep interest rates higher for longer.

The Commerce Department's report showed retail sales grew 0.7% last month against expectations of a 0.4% rise, suggesting the U.S. economy remains strong.

Data for June was revised higher to reflect sales growth of 0.3%, compared with 0.2% reported earlier.

The yield on the 10-year benchmark Treasury note US10YT=RR also climbed to hit a near 10-month high, and was last up at 4.27%. US/

Traders' odds of a pause on hikes by the Fed at its September meeting fell to 86.5% from 89% before the data.

"Given the fact that we are so hyper-vigilant about the Fed and what their next step will be in September, it isn't surprising that the market reacted with jitters," said Peter Andersen, founder of Andersen Capital Management in Boston.

"The retail sales number might indicate that the Fed would continue to raise rates."

Rising Treasury yields have pressured equities after hotter-than-expected producer prices data last week fueled fears the Fed could keep rates higher for longer than previously anticipated.

Nvidia NVDA.O was an outlier among major technology and growth stocks, rising 2.2% in premarket trading on Tuesday after UBS and Wells Fargo lifted their price targets on the stock.

Tesla TSLA.O slipped 0.7% after the electric automaker introduced two cheaper versions of its Model S sedan and Model X SUV in the United States.

U.S.-listed shares of Chinese companies JD.Com JD.O, Alibaba Group BABA.N and Bilibili BILI.O slid between 0.7% and 1.2% following another round of disappointing economic data from China which prompted Beijing to cut key policy rates.

At 8:44 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 253 points, or 0.72%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 27.5 points, or 0.61%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 85.75 points, or 0.56%.

Among other stocks, General MotorsGM.N fell nearly 1% in premarket trading after Berkshire Hathaway BRKa.N cut its stake in the automaker.

Warren Buffett's Berkshire disclosed a new investment in homebuilder D.R. Horton DHI.N, lifting its shares up 2.2%.

JPMorgan Chase JPM.N, Bank of America BAC.N and Wells Fargo WFC.N slipped between 1.4% and 1.8% on a report that ratings agency Fitch could downgrade big U.S. banks.

