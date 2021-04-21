US STOCKS-Wall St set for lower open as Netflix slides, cases rise

By Shreyashi Sanyal and Devik Jain

April 21 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes were set to open lower on Wednesday as Netflix kicked off quarterly earnings for technology behemoths with a disappointing report, while concerns about a surge in global coronavirus cases hit demand for equities.

The streaming service provider NFLX.O tumbled 9.2% in premarket trading after its report showed slower production of TV shows and movies during the pandemic hurt subscriber growth in the first quarter.

Shares of mega-cap firms, including Apple Inc AAPL.O, Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O, Facebook Inc FB.O and Tesla Inc TSLA.O, fell between 0.4% and 0.7%.

"Netflix is weighing on the tech sector for sure this morning," said Dennis Dick, head of markets structure and a proprietary trader at Bright Trading LLC in Las Vegas.

"We get into the heart of all the major tech stocks reporting next week and the first one didn't do that great and now that lowers the bar for Apple and Microsoft etc."

Wall Street closed lower in the previous session as a global spike in coronavirus cases hit travel-related shares and investors had second thoughts about big U.S. banks' apparently stellar earnings last week.

Global stocks were also subdued on Wednesday due to rising concerns over spiking COVID-19 infections in Asia and their impact on oil prices. MKTS/GLOB

With the first-quarter earnings season picking up pace, analysts expect profit for S&P 500 companies to jump 30.9% from a year earlier, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

At 8:26 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 33 points, or 0.1%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 7 points, or 0.17%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 53.25 points, or 0.39%.

Verizon Communications Inc VZ.N dropped 0.3% as it said it lost more wireless subscribers than expected during the first quarter due to intense competition. Shares of T-Mobile US Inc TMUS.O and AT&T Inc T.N were also lower.

U.S. railroad operator CSX Corp CSX.O fell 0.5% after it missed estimates for first-quarter profit, hurt by frigid polar vortex temperatures, ongoing pandemic disruptions and higher fuel costs.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961 144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.