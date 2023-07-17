US STOCKS-Wall St set for lower open as investors await more earnings

By Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Johann M Cherian

July 17 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main stock indexes were on course for a lower open on Monday after last week's strong gains, as investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of quarterly results from industry heavyweights through the week.

Second-quarter earnings are gathering momentum, with Tesla TSLA.O due to report on Wednesday, while Bank of America BAC.N, Morgan Stanley MS.N, Goldman Sachs GS.N and Netflix NFLX.O are also lined up through the rest of the week.

Of the 30 companies in the S&P 500 that have reported earnings as of Friday, 80% beat analyst expectations, according to Refinitiv data.

At 08:27 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 84 points, or 0.24%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 6.25 points, or 0.14%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 2.75 points, or 0.02%.

The three major U.S. indexes ended last week over 2% higher after consumer prices and producer prices data provided further evidence that the economy had entered a disinflation phase, stoking hopes that the Federal Reserve will soon end its monetary policy tightening.

On Friday, JPMorgan ChaseJPM.N, Wells FargoWFC.N and CitigroupC.N showed big U.S. banks got a profit boost from higher rates and painted a picture of a resilient economy, with sparks of hope in some businesses like deal-making that have been in the dumps of late.

The strong opening rally in lenders, however, quickly fizzled out with most financials ending Friday's session lower as investors feared things were as good as they would get for a while.

"The market wants more information from earnings to see whether or not the strength in the last couple of months is justified," said Thomas Hayes, chairman at Great Hill Capital LLC.

In trading before the bell, TeslaTSLA.O gained 2.0% after the company said on Sunday it had built its first Cybertruck, after two years of delays.

Activision BlizzardATVI.O rose 3.9% after Microsoft MSFT.O said it has signed an agreement to keep "Call of Duty" on PlayStation following its acquisition.

Also helping the stock, a U.S. appeals court on Friday rejected the Federal Trade Commission's request to pause Microsoft's $69 billion purchase.

Meta Platforms META.O eased 0.9% after Norway's data protection authority said the social media firm will be fined $100,000 per day over privacy breaches unless it takes remedial action.

BridgeBio Pharma Inc BBIO.Ojumped 63.3% after the drugmaker said its experimental drug to treat a kind of heart disease showed statistically significant improvement in reducing hospitalizations in a late-stage study.

Lackluster Chinese economic data weighed on investors' minds on Monday as the world's second largest economy grew at a frail pace in the second quarter.

During the week, investors also await retail sales and new homes figures for June.

