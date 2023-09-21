US STOCKS-Wall St set for lower open as Fed hawkishness lifts yields, growth stocks fall

By Ankika Biswas and Shristi Achar A

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes were poised for a weak open on Thursday as a jump in Treasury yields knocked down growth stocks after the Federal Reserve signaled that another rate hike was in the offing this year.

Rate-sensitive stocks including Tesla TSLA.O, Meta Platforms META.O, Amazon.com AMZN.O, Alphabet GOOGL.O, and Nvidia NVDA.O fell between 1.9% and 2.5% in premarket trading as the two-year and 10-year Treasury yields US2YT=RR, US10YT=RR scaled multi-year highs.

The U.S. central bank delivered a widely anticipated pause on Wednesday and revised economic projections higher with warnings that the battle against inflation was far from over, prompting a weak session for Wall Street.

The benchmark interest rate could be hiked one more time in 2023 to a peak range of 5.50%-5.75%, while monetary policy could stay tighter than was expected through 2024, the Fed's updated quarterly projections showed.

"With interest rates like that and with other measures of the economy showing weaker-than-expected readings, the increasing concern is that we are headed for a recession," said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research in New York

"Our economists were expecting cuts in each of the four quarters of next year, but now they think the first cut will be delayed until sometime in the second quarter."

Adding to rate jitters, U.S. jobless claims unexpectedly fell last week, though they could rebound in the weeks ahead as a partial strike by the United Auto Workers union forces automobile manufacturers to temporarily lay off workers because of shortages of material.

Also adding to economic concerns, the Philadelphia Fed's business conditions index reading dropped to a worse-than-expected 13.5 in September.

The CBOE volatility index .VIX, known as Wall Street's "fear gauge", hit its highest level in nearly one month, reflecting rising investor anxiety.

Traders' bets on the benchmark rate remaining unchanged in November and December stood at 72% and 53%, respectively, according to CME's FedWatch tool.

Some investors doubt the central bank will continue with monetary tightening, even though bets against the Fed's hawkishness have mostly backfired since policymakers embarked on a rate-hike campaign in March 2022.

Meanwhile, weak performance of recent listings after their debut highs has dampened hopes of a likely revival in the initial public offering market amid high interest rates and broader market declines.

Marketing automation firm Klaviyo's KVYO.N shares fell 1.7% in premarket trading, after closing well below their intra-day debut high on Wednesday at $32.76.

Instacart CART.O fell 0.1%, briefly slipping below its IPO price of $30 per share, while Arm Holdings ARM.O shed 3.3% to $51.22, nearing its IPO price of $51 per share.

At 8:43 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 202 points, or 0.58%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 38.25 points, or 0.86%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 190.5 points, or 1.26%.

FedEx FDX.N added 4.7% after surprising investors with a big quarterly profit beat.

Broadcom AVGO.O slid 6.4% on report Alphabet-owned Google's executives discussed dropping the company as a supplier of artificial intelligence chips as early as 2027.

Marvell Technology MRVL.O gained 3.3% as the report said Google has been working to replace Broadcom with Marvell as the supplier for networking chips used in its data centers.

Warner Bros Discovery WBD.O and Paramount Global PARA.O rose 1% each on a report that writers and producers were to end the Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike.

Networking equipment maker Cisco Systems CSCO.O declined 4.3% on a deal to buy cybersecurity company Splunk SPLK.O whose shares jumped 19.6%.

Inflation https://tmsnrt.rs/3ETme0l

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas and Shristi Achar A in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Vinay Dwivedi)

((Ankika.Biswas@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.