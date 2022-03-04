US STOCKS-Wall St set for losses as Ukraine worries outweigh strong jobs data

By Devik Jain and Anisha Sircar

March 4 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes were set to fall on Friday as concerns over the intensifying war in Ukraine overshadowed data that showed an acceleration in jobs growth last month.

Equities globally were weaker and safe-havens in demand after news of a fire near Europe's largest nuclear plant in Ukraine sparked fears of a potential disaster. The fire was later extinguished. MKTS/GLOB

The Labor Department's closely watched employment report showed jobs grew by a more than expected 678,000 last month and that the unemployment rate fell to 3.8%, the lowest since February 2020.

"All in all, it is positive and gives Chair Powell the green light to go ahead with his 25 basis point cut at the next meeting in spite of the geopolitical headwinds," said Thomas Hayes, chairman and managing member at Great Hill Capital.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said this week he would support a 25-basis-point interest rate increase at the central bank's March 15-16 policy meeting and would be "prepared to move more aggressively" later if inflation does not abate as fast as expected.

Richly valued growth stocks have faced the brunt of the selloff so far this week, with the S&P 500 growth index .IGX down 0.8%. Its value .IVX counterpart has recorded just a 0.2% fall, thanks to support from soaring energy shares.

The S&P 500 energy sector .SPNY has gained 6.2% for the week on the back of a crude price surge sparked by powerful Western sanctions against Russia, a major crude producer.

At 8:55 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 339 points, or 1%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 42.75 points, or 0.98%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 130 points, or 0.93%.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq .IXIC was down over 1% for the week, the most among the three main indexes, while the blue-chip Dow .DJI eyed its fourth straight weekly fall.

Energy stocks and defense companies including Lockheed Martin Corp LMT.N edged higher in premarket trading, while Citigroup C.N and Apple Inc AAPL.O slipped 2.2% and 0.8%, respectively, to lead losses among the big banks and mega-cap growth names.

Gap Inc GPS.N jumped 7.4% after the apparel retailer forecast upbeat 2022 earnings, betting on demand for its Old Navy and Athleta clothing brands as Americans return to offices and social events.

Broadcom Inc AVGO.O rose 3.1% after the chip company forecast second-quarter revenue above Wall Street estimates on the back of strong demand from enterprise and cloud clients.

