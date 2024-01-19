US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open with chips, megacaps in spotlight

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.

Super Micro Computer's rosy outlook powers chip stocks

Insurer Travelers rises on higher Q4 profit

Spirit Airlines mulls options to refinance debt, shares gain

iRobot plunges on report Amazon deal faces EU block

Futures up: Dow 0.55%, S&P 0.54%, Nasdaq 0.75%

Updated at 8:30 a.m. ET/1330 GMT

By Johann M Cherian and Ankika Biswas

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes were set to open higher on Friday as chip and megacap stocks continued their rise, while investors kept a close watch on ongoing corporate earnings and any hints about the timing of rate cuts.

Semiconductor stocks Advanced Micro Devices AMD.O, Marvell Technology MRVL.O, Nvidia NVDA.O and Microchip Technology MCHP.O gained over 1% each in premarket trading after server-makerSuper Micro ComputerSMCI.O lifted its second-quarter profit forecast, driving a 10.1% surge in its shares.

Megacaps Microsoft MSFT.O, Meta Platforms META.O, Alphabet GOOGL.O and Apple AAPL.O also added between 0.6% and 1.0%.

The information technology index .SPLRCT hit a record high on Wednesday and the Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index .SOX inched closer to its all-time high. They were boosted by a recovery in chip stocks, following a bullish forecastfocusing on artificial intelligence (AI) from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) TSM.N, the world's largest contract chipmaker.

"It seems that people are really looking at chip (stocks) to be the actual engine that's going to drive (AI) growth," said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer at Independent Advisor Alliance.

"(AI is seen as) potentially the next growth engine, not only in terms of computing power and processing power, but also revolutionizing businesses."

The Nasdaq .IXIC looks on course for weekly gains and the S&P 500 .SPX is nearing a record high despite a rocky start to the week, following mixed earnings from top investment banks and mostly disappointing comments on the possibility of early interest-rate cuts from central bankers, both at home and abroad.

On the economic-data front, December existing home sales and the preliminary reading of the University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment Index for January are awaited at 10 a.m. ET.

Also on tap are remarks from San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly and Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr for clues on the policy outlook before the blackout period begins, ahead of a meeting on Jan. 31.

Through the week, money market participants have toned down expectations for a 25-basis-point rate cut in March to 52%, nearing levels seen just before the central bank's December policy meeting, according to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool.

At 8:30 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 207 points, or 0.55%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 26 points, or 0.54%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 127.75 points, or 0.75%.

Among individual movers, Travelers CosTRV.Njumped 5.6% after the insurer's fourth-quarter profit more than doubled, powered by stronger underwriting, higher investment returns and lower catastrophe losses.

ComericaCMA.N declined 1.5% after forecasting a drop in annual net interest income, while State Street STT.N advanced 5.2% after topping quarterly revenue expectations.

Spirit AirlinesSAVE.Ngained 31.8% as it assessed options to refinance its 2025 debt maturities, amid analysts' concerns over the airline's ability to stay afloat.

iRobotIRBT.O slumped 34.6%, after a report said the European Union's competition watchdog plans to block Amazon.com's AMZN.O $1.4-billion acquisition of the robot vacuum maker.

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian and Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Siddarth S; Editing by Pooja Desai)

