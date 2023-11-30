US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on peak interest rate bets

By Shristi Achar A and Amruta Khandekar

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes were set to gain at open on Thursday as the latest reading of a key inflation report supported investor hopes that U.S. interest rates have peaked.

The personal consumption expenditure (PCE) index- the Fed's preferred inflation gauge- showed inflation remained unchanged in October on a monthly basis, against economists' projections of a 0.1% increase.

Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, rose 0.2% on a monthly basis, in-line with estimates.

Traders held their bets that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates steady for three more meetings before starting to cut them in May.

"What we've seen in the PCE data today is just further evidence that inflation continues to move lower and it's been a trend that we've seen for most of this year," said Anthony Saglimbene, chief market strategist at Ameriprise Financial in Troy, Michigan.

"It confirms that the Fed is likely to stay on the sidelines next month, when they meet for their last policy meeting of the year."

The three main indexes are on course for their strongest November since 2020, with the S&P 500 .SPX and the tech-heavy Nasdaq .IXIC also poised for their biggest monthly percentage gain since July 2022.

Signs of cooling price pressures, a dovish pivot in comments from some Fed officials and strong quarterly earnings have all driven equities to rally in the last couple of weeks.

Markets also assessed the weekly jobless claims, which showed initial claims for state unemployment benefits increased 7,000 to a seasonally adjusted 218,000 for the week ended Nov. 25, hinting at a softening labor market.

The Chicago purchasing managers' index (PMI) for November is due later in the day.

Dow component SalesforceCRM.N jumped 8.7% before the bell as the cloud-based software firm raised its annual profit forecast and third-quarter results beat.

At 9:00 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 194 points, or 0.55%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 9.25 points, or 0.2%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 20.75 points, or 0.13%.

Among other stocks, Ford Motor Co F.N rose 1.1% premarket following the automaker's full-year outlook for operating results.

Data cloud company SnowflakeSNOW.N added 6.8% after it forecast fourth-quarter product revenue above Street estimates on artificial intelligence driven demand.

Pinterest PINS.N and Snap Inc SNAP.N rose 2.6% and 3.0% respectively, after Jefferies upgraded the social media firms to "buy" from "hold."

