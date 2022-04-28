US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open as Meta earnings offset GDP gloom

By Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Devik Jain

April 28 (Reuters) - Wall Street was set to open higher on Thursday as strong earnings from Meta Platforms lifted battered technology and growth stocks, offsetting concerns as data showed U.S. economic growth unexpectedly contracted in the first quarter.

The Facebook-parent FB.O rose 13.7% in premarket trading after it reported a stronger-than-expected profit and the social-networking site eked out user growth.

Other megacap stocks such as Apple Inc AAPL.O, Microsoft Corp MSFT.O, Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O and Tesla Inc TSLA.O rose between 0.9% and 2.2%.

Twitter Inc TWTR.N, which has agreed to a $44 billion sale to Elon Musk, rose 0.9% after adding more users than Wall Street had expected for the first quarter.

A Commerce Department report showed gross domestic product fell at a 1.4% annualized rate last quarter after clocking 6.9% growth in the fourth quarter. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the economy growing at a 1.1% rate.

The slump in output reflected a wider trade deficit and moderate pace of inventory accumulation. While the headline figure could lead to howls about stagflation and recession from some quarters, it is not a true reflection of the economy.

"It's a result of inflation, concerns about higher interest rates and the fact that we are sort of slow to rebound from the COVID situation," said Robert Pavlik, senior portfolio manager at Dakota Wealth in Fairfield, Connecticut.

"All those things factored together, it is natural to assume some bit of contraction, but I'm a little bit surprised that it contracted as much as it did but that number will get revised in the future."

The Ukraine war, China's COVID lockdowns and surging inflation have weighed on the outlook for global economy, sparking volatility across markets in April.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq .IXIC is set for its worst monthly performance in years as investors dumped high-growth stocks on fears that rising interest rates will threaten future earnings and Netflix Inc NFLX.O posted a shocking subscriber loss.

At 08:58 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 184 points, or 0.55%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 44.25 points, or 1.06%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 180.75 points, or 1.39%.

Apple, the world's most valuable company, and e-commerce giant Amazon are set to report earnings after markets close.

Overall, first-quarter earnings have been better than expected, with nearly 80% of the 176 companies in the S&P 500 that have reported results through Thursday beating Wall Street expectations. Typically, only 66% of companies beat estimates.

Qualcomm Inc QCOM.O jumped 5.8% after the chipmaker forecast third-quarter revenue above analyst expectations. Peers Nvidia Corp NVDA.O and Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD.O climbed more than 3% each.

Caterpillar Inc CAT.N slipped 2% despite reporting a 14.3% rise in first-quarter revenue.

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

