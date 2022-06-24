US STOCKS-Wall St set for gains as traders scale back rate hike expectations

By Sruthi Shankar and Anisha Sircar

June 24 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes were set to open higher on Friday as signs of slowing economic growth and falling commodity prices eased expectations over how aggressively the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates to rein in inflation.

Global financial markets have been roiled this month on worries that rapid rate hikes by major central banks could cause a sharp economic downturn, with the benchmark S&P 500 .SPX confirming a bear market last week as it recorded a 20% drop from its January closing peak.

Data on Thursday showed U.S. business activity slowed considerably in June, driving investors to scale back bets on where interest rates may peak.

Sliding commodity prices also quelled worries about red-hot inflation, with copper prices heading for their biggest weekly fall in a year and crude oil set for a second weekly decline.

"Conversations about the U.S economy likely slowing which could lessen the hawkishness of the Fed, combined with lower commodity prices and bond yields - these are reasons investors are mentioning to justify why we could experience a near-term bounce," said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research in New York.

"Yet, I do not think that it's the final bottom."

The Fed's commitment to fight high inflation is "unconditional," Chair Jerome Powell told lawmakers on Thursday, a day after saying it was not trying to provoke a recession but that was "certainly a possibility."

The main stock indexes looked set to notch their first weekly gain in four, with healthcare, real estate and utilities - among sectors considered as safer bets during times of economic uncertainty - outperforming so far in the week.

Market heavyweights such as Apple Inc AAPL.O and Tesla TSLA.O rose 0.9% and 0.5% in premarket trading. Rising interest rates have hurt shares of the mega-cap growth companies as their valuations rely more heavily on future earnings.

At 08:45 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 208 points, or 0.68%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 27.5 points, or 0.72%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 90.25 points, or 0.77%.

The University of Michigan's survey on U.S. consumer sentiment in June and new home sales data will be published later in the day.

FedEx Corp FDX.N rose 3.4% after the parcel delivery company issued a stronger-than-expected full-year profit forecast despite softening global demand for shipping.

Bank stocks were mixed after the Federal Reserve's annual "stress test" exercise showed that the lenders have enough capital to weather a severe economic downturn.

Citigroup Inc C.N slipped 0.9% and Bank of America Corp BAC.N edged lower, while Morgan Stanley MS.N gained 1%.

Zendesk Inc ZEN.N soared 28.1% after the software company said it would be acquired by a group of buyout firms led by Hellman & Friedman LLC and Permira in a deal valued at $10.2 billion.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar and Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

