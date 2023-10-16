US STOCKS-Wall St rises with focus on earnings, economic data

By Ankika Biswas and Shashwat Chauhan

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes advanced on Monday as investors awaited key economic data and major corporate earnings this week for clues on the U.S. economy, while also monitoring the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Long-dated U.S. Treasury yields gained as the United States' strived to prevent an escalation in tensions, with Secretary of State Antony Blinken arriving in Israel for talks after top U.S. officials warned the conflict could worsen.

"(Investors) actually got a little bit less nervous ... the talk now is to try to contain this and not have it expand out to other areas and if that's the case, the market would be okay with it," said Joe Saluzzi, partner and co-founder at Themis Trading in Chatham, New Jersey.

"Earnings will give us a good indication of where we are in the economic cycle and should we be really worried about a recession."

Results from large banks Goldman Sachs GS.N, Bank of America BAC.N, Morgan Stanley MS.N, pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N, EV maker Tesla TSLA.O and video-streaming pioneer Netflix NFLX.O are due this week.

Megacaps Microsoft MSFT.O, Meta Platforms META.O, Alphabet GOOGL.O, Amazon.com AMZN.O rose more than 1% each, though Apple AAPL.O dipped 0.6% on a report the company's iPhones were off to a disappointing start in China.

Investors also await economic data including retail sales for September and the Philly Fed Business Index for October later this week.

Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker will speak later in the day while Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is due to speak on Thursday.

Harker said on Friday the U.S. central bank was likely done with its rate-hiking cycle.

Chicago Fed president Austan Goolsbee said that it was "undeniable" the slowdown in U.S. inflation was a trend rather than a momentary blip, according to a report.

Data showed the NY Fed's "Empire State" index, a gauge of manufacturing activity in New York State, fell to -4.60 in October, against expectations of -7.

At 9:43 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 225.11 points, or 0.67%, at 33,895.40, the S&P 500 .SPX was up 23.95 points, or 0.55%, at 4,351.73, and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 76.83 points, or 0.57%, at 13,484.06.

Industrials .SPLRCI and consumer discretionary .SPLRCD were amongst the top gainers across the major S&P 500 sectors, while utilities .SPLRCU and real estate .SPLRCR declined.

Lululemon AthleticaLULU.O added 7.8% as the sportswear apparel maker is set to join the S&P 500 index this week, replacing Activision Blizzard ATVI.O.

ModernaMRNA.O reaffirmed its forecast of $6 billion to $8 billion in COVID vaccine sales for the year. The company's shares fell 3.9%.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 2.04-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 1.47-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded nine new 52-week highs and five new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 19 new highs and 87 new lows.

