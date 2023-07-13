News & Insights

US STOCKS-Wall St rises on signs of disinflation

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

July 13, 2023 — 10:12 am EDT

Written by Johann M Cherian and Bansari Mayur Kamdar for Reuters -> 

 (For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
markets, click [LIVE/] or type LIVE/ in a news window.)

        * 
      Delta rises on FY profit forecast raise
    

        * 
      PepsiCo gains on lifting FY revenue, profit outlook
    

        * 
      Weekly jobless claims rise less than expended 
    

        * 
      Producer prices barely rise in June; core PPI subsides
    

        * 
      Indexes up: Dow 0.27%, S&P 0.53%, Nasdaq 0.95%
    

  
 (Updated at 09:44 a.m. ET/ 1344 GMT)
    By Johann M  Cherian and Bansari Mayur Kamdar
       July 13 (Reuters) - Wall Street rose on Thursday after
producer prices data provided further evidence of inflation
cooling in the world's largest economy, and stoked hopes that
the Federal Reserve will soon end its monetary policy
tightening.
        U.S. producer prices 
    barely rose
     in June and the annual increase in producer inflation was
the smallest in nearly three years.
  
    A separate report showed weekly jobless claims unexpectedly
fell last week, indicating that the labor market remains tight.
        "The PPI confirmed the cooling inflation shown in
yesterday's CPI, but the lower-than-expected weekly jobless
claims number was a reminder of continued labor market
tightness," said Mike Loewengart, head of model portfolio
construction at Morgan Stanley Global Investment Office.
  
        "The Fed is still on track to raise interest rates in a
couple of weeks, and investors will shift their focus to
corporate balance sheets as earnings season kicks into gear."
  
    Traders continue to expect a 21% probability that the
central bank will hike borrowing costs in its November meeting.
[IRPR]
    Markets have fully priced in a 25-basis-point rate hike
later in July. 
    Seven of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors advanced, with
communications services <.SPLRCL> leading gains, rising 1.5%.
    At 9:44 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> was
up 92.93 points, or 0.27%, at 34,440.36, the S&P 500 <.SPX> was
up 23.92 points, or 0.53%, at 4,496.08, and the Nasdaq Composite
<.IXIC> was up 131.84 points, or 0.95%, at 14,050.80.
    On Wednesday, the Nasdaq <.IXIC> and the S&P 500 <.SPX>
closed at over a year's high, with megacap stocks leading gains
after the CPI report showed consumer prices registered their
smallest annual increase in more than two years.
    As U.S. inflation cools and growth remains resilient,
bullish investors are now counting on the second-quarter
earnings season to provide more fuel for the rally in stocks.
    PepsiCo  added 1.4% on raising its annual revenue and
profit forecasts for the second time, banking on resilient
demand for its snacks and beverages as well as price hikes.
    Delta Air Lines  gained 1.1% after it lifted its
full-year profit outlook following stronger-than-expected
second-quarter earnings on a relentless post-pandemic travel
boom.
    Overall, earnings for the S&P 500 constituents are expected
to have dropped 6.4% in the second quarter, Refinitiv data
showed.
    Meta Platforms , which recently launched
Twitter-rival Threads, outpaced gains among big growth stocks,
adding 1.6%. It is set to release a commercial artificial
intelligence (AI) model, as per a report.
    Markets will parse remarks by policymakers during the day,
including Fed Board Governor Christopher Waller, to gauge the
tone of the central bank on monetary policy tightening.
    Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 2.03-to-1 ratio
on the NYSE and by a 1.82-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.
    The S&P index recorded 29 new 52-week highs and no new lows,
while the Nasdaq recorded 58 new highs and 15 new lows.

 (Reporting by Johann M Cherian and Bansari Mayur Kamdar in
Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Shashwat Chauhan; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Maju Samuel)
 ((johann.mcherian@thomsonreuters.com;))

Keywords: USA STOCKS/ (UPDATE 3)

