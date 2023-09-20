US STOCKS-Wall St rises as yields slip ahead of Fed rate verdict

By Ankika Biswas and Shristi Achar A

Sept 20 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks gained on Wednesday as Treasury yields retreated ahead of a likely pause in the Federal Reserve's policy tightening campaign, though concerns over rates staying higher for longer kept investor sentiment in check.

The U.S. central bank is expected to maintain its key rate in the range of 5.25%-5.50% as it concludes its meeting at 2 p.m. ET, with investors focused on Fed economic projections and Chair Jerome Powell's comments for clues on the outlook for rates and inflation.

Recent economic data has signaled an easing in core inflation, fuelling bets interest rates could have peaked, but a surge in oil prices has clouded the outlook for headline inflation, providing the Fed room to keep rates higher for longer.

Oil prices, however, fell on Wednesday amid a lack of clarity on energy demand, while Treasury yields retreated from their 2007 highs hit in the previous session.

Uncertainty around the rates trajectory and concerns over the state of the U.S. economy had sparked a selloff on Tuesday.

"Keeping rates higher for longer, above 5%, well into 2024 hasn't always been the expectation and that puts some pressure on equities. The expectation today is of a hawkish pause," said Keith Buchanan, portfolio manager at GLOBALT Investments.

Financial markets have priced in a 99% chance the Fed will pause rates on Wednesday and a near 71% likelihood the central bank will keep them unchanged in November, according to CME's FedWatch tool.

Investors also looked forward to marketing automation company Klaviyo's KVYO.N debut on the New York Stock Exchange, in a third big test for the market for new issues following smooth listings of Arm Holdings ARM.O and Instacart CART.O.

The Boston-based company had secured a valuation of $9.2 billion in its initial public offering after pricing the shares above their indicated range.

Instacart lost 5.0%, and was on course to join other new entrants in failing to hold on to their strong gains on debut. Arm Holdings was down 0.9%.

All major S&P 500 sectors rose, with real estate .SPLRCR and industrials .SPLRCI leading gains, up 0.8% and 0.7%, respectively.

At 9:38 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 105.32 points, or 0.31%, at 34,623.05, the S&P 500 .SPX was up 12.22 points, or 0.27%, at 4,456.17, and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 25.78 points, or 0.19%, at 13,703.97.

Dollar General DG.N fell 1.3% after J.P. Morgan downgraded the discount store operator to "underweight".

Pinterest PINS.N added 6.4% as Citigroup upgraded the image-sharing platform to "buy" from "neutral" and as the firm announced a share buyback of up to $1 billion.

CotyCOTY.N added 5.9% after the CoverGirl parent raised its annual like-for-like sales forecast.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 4.50-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 2.09-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded five new 52-week highs and one new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 17 new highs and 49 new lows.

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas and Shristi Achar A in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Vinay Dwivedi)

