US STOCKS-Wall St rises as July inflation data fuels Fed rate pause hopes

Disney climbs after posting upbeat Q3 earnings

Capri jumps as Tapestry to buy it in $8.5 bln deal

July annual CPI at 3.2% vs estimates of 3.3%

Weekly jobless claims rise more than expected

Indexes up: Dow 0.73%, S&P 0.69%, Nasdaq 0.72%

Updated at 11:31 a.m. ET/1531 GMT

By Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Johann M Cherian

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Wall Street rose on Thursday after milder-than-feared July consumer prices data fueled hopes the Federal Reserve could leave interest rates unchanged next month.

Data showed headline and core consumer prices both climbed by 0.2% in July, logging an annual rise of 3.2% and 4.7%, respectively.

Buoyed by inflation numbers, traders not only expect the central bank to stop further monetary tightening in 2023, they are also betting the Fed would start cutting interest rates early next year.

"Inflation has returned to the good old days where in 2019 we saw an average monthly increase of around 0.2% ... The Fed, therefore, might feel it can pause as planned and not raise interest rates in September," said George Mateyo, chief investment officer at Key Private Bank.

San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly was cautious in her remarks and said that while recent inflation data was moving in the right direction, more progress was needed before she would feel comfortable that the central bank had done enough.

Limiting gains in megacap growth names, yield on the benchmark 10-year treasury note US10YT=RR reversed course to inch higher at 4.02%. US/

Amazon.com AMZN.O, Microsoft MSFT.O and Apple AAPL.O added between 1.1% and 0.5%.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq led Wall Street lower on Wednesday, with heavyweight Nvidia NVDA.O falling 4.7%, followed closely by the other "Magnificent Seven" megacap stocks that drove this year's stock rally.

Nasdaq has gained about 32.2% so far this year on hopes of a soft landing for the U.S. economy in the face of the Fed's aggressive interest rate hikes, and optimism over the scope of artificial intelligence.

At 11:31 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 255.47 points, or 0.73%, at 35,378.83, the S&P 500 .SPX was up 30.95 points, or 0.69%, at 4,498.66, and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 99.03 points, or 0.72%, at 13,821.05.

Separately, the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits rose by 248,000 last week, more than estimates of 230,000 additions.

On the earnings front, Walt DisneyDIS.N rose 3.2% after beating Wall Street estimates for quarterly adjusted profit per share.

CapriCPRI.N surged 56.2% after larger rival Tapestry TPR.N said it would buy the Michael Kors parent in an $8.5 billion deal. Tapestry's shares fell 12.6%.

U.S.-listed shares of AlibabaBABA.N jumped 6.7% after the e-commerce conglomerate reported upbeat quarterly sales on the back of improved consumer sentiment.

Heightening trade worries, President Joe Biden on Wednesday signed an executive order that prohibits some new U.S. investment in China in sensitive technologies such as computer chips and requires government notification for investment in other tech sectors.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 2.53-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 1.52-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 18 new 52-week highs and three new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 49 new highs and 108 new lows.

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Johann M Cherian, additional reporting by Shashwat Chauhan and Shubham Batra in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

