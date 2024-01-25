US STOCKS-Wall St rises after strong GDP data; Tesla drops to 8-month low

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.

US Q4 economic growth handily beats expectations

Comcast tops revenue estimates, shares rise

American Airlines climbs on upbeat profit forecast

Health insures slide after Humana's dismal forecast

Indexes up: Dow 0.22%, S&P 0.31%, Nasdaq 0.32%

By Ankika Biswas and Johann M Cherian

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes gained on Thursday after data showing strong economic performance in the fourth quarter boosted hopes of a soft landing, while Tesla's warning of a sharp drop in growththis year pulled its shares to an eight-month low.

The economy grew faster than expected at 3.3% in the quarter on strong consumer spending, defying dire predictions of a recession in 2023 after the Federal Reserve aggressively raised interest rates, according to a Commerce Department report.

"The stronger-than-expected GDP sort of increases the chance of perhaps a soft landing," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities in New York.

"It just seals the fact that the Fed is likely not going to be cutting rates anytime within the next six months."

Another set of data showed initial jobless claims for the week ended Jan. 20 rose to 214,000, higher than the estimated 200,000 figure.

However, Tesla TSLA.O skidded 9.2% and was on track to lose about $50 billion in value following its warning. The consumer discretionary sector .SPLRCD fell 1.1% and was the worst performer among S&P 500 sectors.

EV makers Rivian Automotive RIVN.O and Lucid Group LCID.Oalso fell 4.1% and 7.3%, respectively.

"Any significant attempt (of Tesla) to boost sales and revenue from here on will probably come at the cost of further falls in operating margin, on having to compete with BYD in China - one of its biggest markets - as well as increased competition elsewhere," said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets.

Tesla's growth warning could fan worries over the rich valuations of heavily weighted megacap companies - also known as the "Magnificent 7" -that have been the key driver of a Wall Street rally since late 2023.

The benchmark S&P 500 closed at record levels for a fourth straight session on Wednesday, after hitting an intraday all-time high for the third time in less than a week.

Keeping optimism in check, Humana HUM.Nsank 11.7% as it became the latest health insurer to forecast disappointing annual profit, dragging the S&P 500 healthcare sector .SPXHCby 0.5% to a one-week low.

Dow-Jones component UnitedHealth UNH.Nshed 4.5% and Cigna CI.N lost 2.8%.

Among other big movers, Boeing BA.Nfell 4.5% after the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration barred the troubled planemaker from expanding production of its 737 MAX narrowbody planes.

American Airlines AAL.Oflew 7% as the carrier forecast largely upbeat annual profit, while Southwest Airlines LUV.Ngained 2.5% following a narrower-than-expected fourth-quarter loss.

Comcast CMCSA.Oadded 4.3% as the media giant topped quarterly revenue estimates, while IBM IBM.N jumped 10.6% after forecasting full-year revenue growth above estimates.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 4.58-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 2.45-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 31 new 52-week highs and one new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 54 new highs and 34 new lows.

