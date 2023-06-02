US STOCKS-Wall St rises after jobs data; debt default averted

By Shreyashi Sanyal and Shristi Achar A

June 2 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes rose on Friday after jobs data showed a moderation in wage growth, boosting bets that the Federal Reserve will skip hiking rates this month, while investors cheered the country averting a catastrophic debt default.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq index .IXIC touched its highest intraday level in over 13 months and headed for its sixth straight week of gains, its best streak since January 2020.

"This is a reflection of a labor market that, while still robust, is softening gently, not rapidly. That's exactly what the Fed would like to see," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at B Riley Wealth in New York.

But the data also showed non-farm payrolls increased by 339,000 jobs vs. expectations of 190,000 additions.

Steve Wyett, chief investment strategist at BOK Financial, said the report is enough to allow the Fed to skip rate hikes, but "they're (Fed) not seeing the type of weakness where they could even think about beginning to ease on interest rates at any point."

Fed funds futures trading showed an over 70% probability that the Fed will hold interest rates steady at its June 13-14 policy meeting. FEDWATCH

Markets now await more signs of slowing inflation from consumer and producer prices data later this month.

Also lifting the mood, the Senate passed a bill late on Thursday to lift the government's $31.4 trillion debt ceiling, avoiding a catastrophic, first-ever default.

The CBOE volatility index .VIX fell to its lowest since November 2021, down 0.8 point at 14.8 points.

At 12:36 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 625.87 points, or 1.89%, at 33,687.44, the S&P 500 .SPX was up 58.00 points, or 1.37%, at 4,279.02, and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 131.41 points, or 1.00%, at 13,232.40.

Amazon.com IncAMZN.O gained 1.6% after a report that the company is in talks with telecom operators to offer low-cost mobile services in the United States.

The S&P 500 communication services index .SPLRCL edged up 0.2% while the S&P 500 consumer discretionary sector .SPLRCD, housing Amazon, soared 2.3%.

All 11 major S&P 500 sectors traded higher, with a nearly 3% jump in materials .SPLRCM leading gains after a report said China is mulling new measures to support the property market.

The S&P 500 industrials sector .SPLRCI rose 2.8%, while Dow heavyweight Caterpillar CAT.N gained 7.7%.

The S&P index recorded 12 new 52-week highs and two new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 58 new highs and 32 new lows.

