US STOCKS-Wall St rises after jobs data; debt default averted

June 2 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes rose on Friday after a moderation in wage growth in May boosted bets that the Federal Reserve will skip raising interest rates this month, while investors cheered the country averting a catastrophic debt default.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq index .IXIC touched its highest intraday level in over 13 months and headed for its sixth straight week of gains, its best streak since January 2020.

Non-farm payrolls increased by 339,000 jobs vs. expectations of 190,000 additions.

"This is a reflection of a labor market that, while still robust, is softening gently, not rapidly. That's exactly what the Fed would like to see," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at B Riley Wealth in New York.

"The Fed wants to tame inflation without crushing the jobs market, and this is another piece of evidence that they're actually well along their way to getting that accomplished."

Fed funds futures trading showed an over 70% probability that the Fed will hold interest rates steady at its June 13-14 policy meeting. FEDWATCH

Also lifting the mood, the Senate passed a bill late on Thursday to lift the government's $31.4 trillion debt ceiling, avoiding a catastrophic, first-ever default.

At 10:04 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 353.96 points, or 1.07%, at 33,415.53, the S&P 500 .SPX was up 28.65 points, or 0.68%, at 4,249.67, and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 47.77 points, or 0.36%, at 13,148.75.

Amazon.com IncAMZN.O gained 1.6% after a report that the company is in talks with telecom operators to offer low-cost mobile services in the United States.

Telecom operators including Verizon Communications VZ.N, T-Mobile US Inc TMUS.O and AT&T T.N fell between 3.7% and 8.5%, while Dish Network Corp DISH.O jumped 13.6%.

The S&P 500 communication services index .SPLRCL, housing telecoms, fell 0.5% while the S&P 500 consumer discretionary sector .SPLRCD, housing Amazon, soared 1.6%.

Eight of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors traded higher, with a 2.3% jump in materials .SPLRCM leading gains after a report said China is mulling new measures to support the property market.

The S&P 500 industrials sector .SPLRCI rose 1.4%, while Dow heavyweight Caterpillar CAT.N gained 3.7%.

The S&P index recorded 11 new 52-week highs and two new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 43 new highs and 13 new lows.

