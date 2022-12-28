US Markets
US STOCKS-Wall St reverses gains as energy, growth shares drag

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

December 28, 2022 — 12:38 pm EST

By Amruta Khandekar and Ankika Biswas

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes fell on Wednesday as a rise in U.S. Treasury yields pressured growth stocks, while the energy sector took a hit from a slide in oil prices.

All the major S&P 500 .SPX sector indexes were lower. Energy stocks .SPNY were the biggest losers with a 2% drop as worries over demand in China weighed on oil prices. O/R

Investors have been carefully assessing China's move to reopen its COVID-battered economy against the backdrop of a surge in infections.

Tesla Inc TSLA.Owas last up 1.2% in choppy trade, after hitting its lowest level in more than two years in the previous session. The stock is down nearly 69% for the year.

"What you're hearing from investors is that recession is going to be a hard landing and there are other people who say we've already been in a recession," said Nancy Tengler, chief executive officer at Laffer Tengler Investments in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Traders and analysts have also pointed to year-end tax-loss selling as one of the key headwinds for equities.

While recent data pointing to an easing in inflationary pressures has bolstered hopes of smaller rate hikes, a tight labor market and a resilient American economy have spurred worries that rates could stay higher for longer.

Markets are now pricing in 69% odds of a 25-basis point rate hike at the U.S. central bank's February meeting and see rates peaking at 4.94% in the first half of next year. FEDWATCH.

At 11:33 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 167.87 points, or 0.51%, at 33,073.69, the S&P 500 .SPX was down 24.08 points, or 0.63%, at 3,805.17, and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 90.78 points, or 0.88%, at 10,262.45.

Southwest Airlines Co LUV.N slipped 2.2% as the carrier came under fire from the U.S. government on Tuesday after it canceled thousands of flights.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 2.63-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and 1.69-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded seven new 52-week highs and four new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 42 new highs and 289 new lows.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar and Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Anil D'Silva)

