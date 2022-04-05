US STOCKS-Wall St retreats on worries about hawkish Fed, fresh Russia sanctions

By Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Praveen Paramasivam

April 5 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes fell on Tuesday after U.S. Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard said she expects rapid reductions to the central bank's balance sheet, spooking investors already on edge about the prospect of fresh sanctions on Russia.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq .IXIC fell the most as expectations of quicker interest rate hikes dulled the appeal for high-growth stocks. Amazon AMZN.O, Apple AAPL.O and Nvidia NVDA.O fell between 1% and 3.7%.

"What is spooking the market is the phrase 'at a rapid pace' because that implies that they will not only allow bonds to mature, but they will also be selling bonds in order to get to a more neutral policy by the end of the year," said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research in New York.

"That's what's causing the investors to be concerned - the speed and aggressiveness of the Fed with its balance sheet reductions."

Investors now see nearly 81% odds of a 50 basis points rate hike at the Fed's meeting in May. IRPR

Brainard said she sees methodical rate hikes and the Fed will quickly ramp up reductions to its nearly $9 trillion balance sheet to a "considerably" more rapid pace of runoff than the last time.

Wall Street opened lower as the West prepared new sanctions on Moscow after dead civilians were found lining the streets of a Ukrainian town seized from Russian invaders.

At 10:35 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 61.63 points, or 0.18%, at 34,860.25, the S&P 500 .SPX was down 24.44 points, or 0.53%, at 4,558.20, and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 197.02 points, or 1.36%, at 14,335.53.

Meanwhile, data from the Institute for Supply Management showed U.S. services industry activity picked up in March, boosted by the rolling back of pandemic restrictions, but businesses continued to face higher costs as supply strains persisted.

Micro-blogging site Twitter Inc TWTR.N gained 3.8%, adding to its 27% surge in the previous session, after saying it will name top shareholder and Tesla Inc TSLA.O CEO Elon Musk to its board.

Carnival Corp CCL.N rose 5.3% after the cruise operator reported its highest booking week in its history, boosting peers Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd NCLH.N and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd RCL.N 2.5% and 1.3%, respectively.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 2.71-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 2.35-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 36 new 52-week highs and five new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 37 new highs and 38 new lows.

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

