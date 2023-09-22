US STOCKS-Wall St rebounds as Treasury yields retreat from 16-year highs; Ford rises

By Ankika Biswas and Shristi Achar A

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes bounced back on Friday as U.S. Treasury yields retreated from 16-year highs, while shares of Ford jumped to a one-week high on news of progress in labor talks with the United Auto Workers (UAW) union.

Ford F.N advanced 2.5%, helping the consumer discretionary sector .SPLRCD gain 0.4%.

The UAW said it will expand its strikes against General Motors GM.N and Chrysler parent Stellantis STLAM.MI. GM shares were down 0.2%.

The two-year and 10-year Treasury yields US2YT=RR, US10YT=RR pulled back from their 2006 and 2007 highs hit on Thursday, driving a rebound in some growth stocks. Apple AAPL.O, Amazon.com AMZN.O, Nvidia NVDA.O and Tesla TSLA.O were up between 1.4% and 2.1%.

Despite the slight recovery, the benchmark S&P 500 .SPX was on track for its worst week since March and the tech-heavy Nasdaq .IXIC since August after the U.S. central bank delivered a hawkish pause on Wednesday, sparking worries over another interest rate hike in 2023 and prospects of a delay in policy easing.

"People are trying to catch their breath ... but lot of headwinds facing this market," said Brandon Pizzurro, director of public investments at GuideStone Capital Management. "I'm not sure this uptrend can sustain."

Having fallen through several support levels during the recent selloff, Truist Advisory Services' Chief Market Strategist Keith Lerner expects the S&P 500 to face a key support at 4,200 points.

At 12:08 p.m. ET, the S&P 500 .SPX was up 15.69 points, or 0.36%, at 4,345.69, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 22.32 points, or 0.07%, at 34,092.74, and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 94.56 points, or 0.72%, at 13,318.55.

Data on Friday revealed U.S. business activity showed little change in September, with the vast services sector essentially idling at the slowest pace since February.

U.S. central bank policymakers, including policy voting member Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari, are set to speak during the day.

So far, Fed Boston President Susan Collins and Fed Governor Michelle Bowman stressed the need for further rate hikes to tackle still-high inflation.

Traders' bets on the benchmark rate remaining unchanged in November and December stood at 73% and 58%, respectively, according to CME's FedWatch tool.

Communication services .SPLRCL and energy stocks .SPNY were the top S&P 500 sector index gainers, while utilities sector .SPLRCU was the worst hit.

Activision Blizzard ATVI.O added 1.7% after Britain's antitrust regulator said the restructured $69 billion acquisition of the company by Microsoft MSFT.O"opens the door" to the biggest-ever gaming deal being cleared.

U.S.-listed shares of Chinese firms including PDD Holdings PDD.O, JD.com JD.O, Li Auto LI.O and Baidu BIDU.O rose between 2.3% and 3.8% on hopes of a rebound in economic growth, while Alibaba BABA.N gained 4.7% on a report that the company's logistics arm Cainiao was planning to file for a Hong Kong IPO as soon as next week.

WayfairW.N rose 1.6% after Bernstein upgraded the online furniture retailer to "market perform" from "underperform".

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners for a 1.63-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 1.17-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded one new 52-week high and 32 new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 21 new highs and 217 new lows.

