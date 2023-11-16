US STOCKS-Wall St rally takes breather as Cisco, Walmart drop

By Shristi Achar A and Amruta Khandekar

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes fell on Thursday, dragged down by Cisco and Walmart following underwhelming forecasts, while a drop in Treasury yields cushioned some megacap stocks.

WalmartWMT.N dropped 7.4% as the retail giant said U.S. consumers continued to exert caution with their spending in the face of inflation, even as it raised its annual forecast for sales and profit.

"The markets are just taking a step back after some disappointing guidance from Cisco and Walmart," said Paul Nolte, senior wealth adviser and market strategist at Murphy & Sylvest.

"Both are seen as kind of a backbone of their respective industries. So it calls a little bit into question the health of the consumer and maybe the health of the technology sector."

In a data-packed week that saw the tech-heavy Nasdaq .IXIC hitting an over three-month high, markets also took comfort from the U.S. Senate's passage of a stopgap spending bill to avert a government shutdown.

The slip in Treasury yields lifted some megacap stocks, with Apple AAPL.O, Microsoft MSFT.O and Alphabet GOOGL.O up between 0.7% and 1.1%.

While money markets have fully priced in a probability that the Fed will hold rates steady in its December meeting, they see about 62% odds of an at least 25-basis-point rate cut in May, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool.

Energy .SPNY led declines among the 11 major S&P sectors, falling 2.9% and hitting a four-month low as crude prices dropped over 4%. O/R

At 11:49 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 135.23 points, or 0.39%, at 34,855.98, the S&P 500 .SPX was down 9.34 points, or 0.21%, at 4,493.54, and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 44.38 points, or 0.31%, at 14,059.45.

Among other stocks, Palo Alto NetworksPANW.O fell 6.9% after the cybersecurity company forecast its second-quarter billings below market expectations due to inflationary pressures.

Macy'sM.N shares climbed 6.8% as the department store operator's quarterly sales beat analysts' estimates.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.87-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 2.35-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 14 new 52-week highs and one new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 27 new highs and 79 new lows.

Wall St rebounds in November on bets of end to rate hikes https://tmsnrt.rs/40I1y5H

(Reporting by Shristi Achar A and Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Pooja Desai)

((Shristi.AcharA@thomsonreuters.com https://twitter.com/ShristiAchar;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.