US STOCKS-Wall St pounded as investors grapple with higher rates

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes ended sharply lower on Tuesday as 10-year Treasury yields held their multi-year highs, with investors still wrestling with prospects for a long period of high interest rates and the economic fallout.

Adding to investor anxiety was the potential of a partial U.S. government shutdown by the weekend, which ratings agency Moody's warned would harm the country's credit.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields have climbed to 16-year highs in the wake of the Federal Reserve's hawkish longer-term rate outlook last week.

"We continue to adjust to the higher interest rates," said Brad McMillan, chief investment officer for Commonwealth Financial Network.

"What you are getting is increasingly a sense that the market is overvalued. ... There's a real sense out there that this isn't sustainable, and buyers are being scared away."

According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 63.77 points, or 1.47%, to end at 4,273.67 points, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC lost 206.02 points, or 1.55%, to 13,065.30. The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 388.75 points, or 1.14%, to 33,618.13.A

All 11 S&P 500 sectors ended lower. The heavyweight tech sector .SPLRCT dropped sharply as did the rate-sensitive utilities .SPLRCU and real estate .SPLRCR groups.

Megacap stocks that have propelled indexes higher this year mainly dragged on Tuesday.

Amazon.com AMZN.O shares dropped as the U.S. Federal Trade Commission filed a long awaited antitrust lawsuit against the online retailer.

Investors are focused on Friday's personal consumption expenditures price index for a fresh view of the inflation picture. This week also brings other data including on durable goods and second-quarter gross domestic product, as well as remarks by Fed policymakers such as Chair Jerome Powell.

In company news, ImmunovantIMVT.O shares surged after early-stage data from the drug developer's experimental antibody treatment exceeded analysts' expectations.

