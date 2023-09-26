News & Insights

US Markets
SPX

US STOCKS-Wall St pounded as investors grapple with higher rates

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

September 26, 2023 — 04:00 pm EDT

Written by Lewis Krauskopf, Ankika Biswas, Shashwat Chauhan for Reuters ->

By Lewis Krauskopf, Ankika Biswas and Shashwat Chauhan

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes ended sharply lower on Tuesday as 10-year Treasury yields held their multi-year highs, with investors still wrestling with prospects for a long period of high interest rates and the economic fallout.

Adding to investor anxiety was the potential of a partial U.S. government shutdown by the weekend, which ratings agency Moody's warned would harm the country's credit.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields have climbed to 16-year highs in the wake of the Federal Reserve's hawkish longer-term rate outlook last week.

"We continue to adjust to the higher interest rates," said Brad McMillan, chief investment officer for Commonwealth Financial Network.

"What you are getting is increasingly a sense that the market is overvalued. ... There's a real sense out there that this isn't sustainable, and buyers are being scared away."

According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 63.77 points, or 1.47%, to end at 4,273.67 points, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC lost 206.02 points, or 1.55%, to 13,065.30. The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 388.75 points, or 1.14%, to 33,618.13.A

All 11 S&P 500 sectors ended lower. The heavyweight tech sector .SPLRCT dropped sharply as did the rate-sensitive utilities .SPLRCU and real estate .SPLRCR groups.

Megacap stocks that have propelled indexes higher this year mainly dragged on Tuesday.

Amazon.com AMZN.O shares dropped as the U.S. Federal Trade Commission filed a long awaited antitrust lawsuit against the online retailer.

Investors are focused on Friday's personal consumption expenditures price index for a fresh view of the inflation picture. This week also brings other data including on durable goods and second-quarter gross domestic product, as well as remarks by Fed policymakers such as Chair Jerome Powell.

In company news, ImmunovantIMVT.O shares surged after early-stage data from the drug developer's experimental antibody treatment exceeded analysts' expectations.

(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf in New York, Ankika Biswas and Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Richard Chang)

((lewis.krauskopf@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-6082; Reuters Messaging: lewis.krauskopf.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net, Twitter: @LKrauskopf))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US MarketsBioTech
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPX
AMZN
IMVT
EW
SLNO
MSFT
AAPL
NDX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.