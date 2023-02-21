US STOCKS-Wall St posts worst day of 2023 on higher-for-longer rate fears

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.

Biggest daily falls on Wall St since Dec. 15

Home Depot falls as FY profit forecast disappoints

Big tech stocks hit in widespread decline

U.S. business activity expands for first time in 8 months

Indexes down: Dow 2.06%, S&P 2%, Nasdaq 2.5%

Adds closing prices, milestones

By David French

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Wall Street posted its worst performance of the year on Tuesday, with the main benchmarks ending down as investors interpreted a rebound in U.S. business activity in February to mean interest rates will need to stay higher for longer to control inflation.

For the S&P 500 .SPX and Nasdaq Composite .IXIC, it was their third session in a row closing lower, while the decline in the Dow Jones Industrial .DJI wiped out its gains for 2023.

The falls came after the S&P Global Purchasing Manufacturer's index, which reflects business activity in the United States, returned to expansion for the first time in eight months in February. The 50.2 reading, up from 46.8 in January, was buoyed by a robust services sector, according to a survey.

The report added to a recent slew of economic data which has painted a picture of a resilient economy, which continues to perform against a backdrop of multiple rate-rises by the central bank in 2022 aimed at tamping down inflation.

With inflation still far from the Fed's 2% target, and the economy retaining much of its vigor, money market participants have been revising upwards where they see the Fed fund rates peaking - currently at 5.35% in July and staying near those levels throughout the year.

"Today, the realization is that the Fed is not kidding around about higher for longer, and in fact it might be a little bit higher for a little-to-a-lot bit longer," said Carol Schleif, chief investment officer at BMO Family Office.

"The market keeps looking for a dovish pivot, and they are just not going to get it," said Schleif.

Investors will look to the minutes detailing discussion at the Fed's last policy meeting, due out on Wednesday, for further clues on attitudes within the central bank on rates.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 697.1 points, or 2.06%, to 33,129.59, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 81.75 points, or 2.00%, to 3,997.34 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 294.97 points, or 2.5%, to 11,492.30.

Among those hit by Tuesday's widespread declines were big tech stocks, with Tesla Inc TSLA.O, Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O, Microsoft Corp MSFT.O and Google-parent Alphabet Inc GOOGL.Oall falling between 2.1% and 5.3%.

Not helping them was the fact the U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=TWEB hit a fresh three-month high. US/

Higher yields typically weigh on growth stocks, whose valuations tend to be based on future profits that are discounted heavily as rates go higher.

The semiconductor index .SOX was also impacted, dropping 3.3%.

Elsewhere, Home Depot IncHD.N slumped 7.1% to a three-month low after the No. 1 domestic home improvement chain warned of weakening demand and issued a dour profit forecast for 2023.

Smaller rival Lowe's Cos Inc LOW.N fell 5.1% ahead of its results next week.

Walmart WMT.Nforecast full-year earnings below estimates and painted a grim picture of hotter-than-expected food inflation squeezing profit margins. However, the world's largest retailer rose 0.6%.

All of the major 11 S&P 500 sectors fell, with the consumer discretionary index's .SPLRCD3.3% decline leading the way.

Volume on U.S. exchanges was 11 billion shares, compared with the 11.62 billion average for the full session over the last 20 trading days.

The S&P 500 posted two new 52-week highs and one new low; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 57 new highs and 112 new lows.

Reporting by Johann M Cherian and Medha Singh in Bengaluru and David French in New York

((johann.mcherian@thomsonreuters.com;))

