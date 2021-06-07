US STOCKS-Wall St opens flat as investors await inflation data

June 7 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened unchanged on Monday as investors remained on the fence ahead of key inflation data later this week, while heavyweight technology shares largely shrugged off a deal by the world's richest nations on a global minimum corporate tax.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 9.8 points, or 0.03%, at the open to 34766.2. The S&P 500 .SPX fell 0.6 points, or 0.01%, at the open to 4229.34​, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 11.7 points, or 0.08%, to 13802.82 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

