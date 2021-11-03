US Markets
US STOCKS-Wall St moves up after Fed unveils anticipated bond-buying 'taper'

Lewis Krauskopf Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

U.S. stocks moved modestly higher on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve said it will begin trimming its monthly bond purchases in November with plans to end them in 2022.

The benchmark S&P 500 advanced into positive territory after the U.S. central bank announced plans to begin tapering its bond purchases, a decision that investors had widely been anticipating.

The Fed also held to its belief that high inflation would prove "transitory" and likely not require a fast rise in interest rates.

In afternoon trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 73.13 points, or 0.2%, to 35,979.5, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 4.42 points, or 0.10%, to 4,635.07 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 52.77 points, or 0.34%, to 15,702.37.

