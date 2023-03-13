US STOCKS-Wall St mixed as investors weigh possible rate hike pause, bank contagion risks

US Markets
 (For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.)

        * 
      Signature Bank shares halted
    

        * 
      First Republic Bank, Western Alliance Bancorp halted
    

        * 
      Big U.S. banks down between 0.8% and 6%
    

        * 
      Indexes mixed: Dow up 0.09%, S&P down 0.04%, Nasdaq up
0.24%
    

  
 (Updates prices, adds details and comment)
    By Amruta Khandekar and Shristi  Achar A
       March 13 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes were mixed in
choppy trading on Monday as investors weighed a possible pause
in interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve in March and risks
of a contagion from Silicon Valley Bank's collapse.
    The sudden shutdown of SVB Financial  on Friday
after a failed capital raise triggered concerns about risks to
other banks from sharp rate hikes by the Fed over the last year,
but has also spurred speculation about whether the central bank
could slow the pace of its monetary tightening.
    Regulators over the weekend stepped in to restore investor
confidence in the banking system, saying Silicon Valley Bank
depositors will have access to their funds on Monday.
    "The bank run was precipitated by the Federal Reserve's
overly hawkish policy. The bull case is that this will finally
knock some sense into them (the Fed) and they will stop raising
rates," said Jay Hatfield, founder and CEO of Infrastructure
Capital Management.
    "The market is anticipating that they're going to have to
cut (rates)."
    President Joe Biden said that the administration's swift
actions to help depositors in two U.S. banks should give
Americans confidence that the banking system is safe.
    Trading in shares of SVB's peer Signature Bank ,
which was shut down by regulators on Sunday, was halted. 
    First Republic Bank  dropped 76.6% as news of fresh
financing failed to reassure investors, while Western Alliance
Bancorp , PacWest Bancorp  fell 82.5% and 53%
respectively. Trading in the stocks was halted several times due
to volatility.
    Weighing on the S&P 500, Charles Schwab , which had
also been halted, fell 18.6% on trade resumption after the
financial services company reported a 28% decline in average
margin balances in February from a year earlier. [nL4N35L3FR]
    Shares of big U.S. banks including JPMorgan Chase & Co
, Morgan Stanley  and Bank of America  fell
between 0.8% to 6%.
    The KBW regional banking index fell 9.8%, while the S&P 500
banks index <.SPXBK> dropped 6.4%.
    Defensive sectors including healthcare <.SPXHC>, real estate
<.SPLRCR>, consumer staples <.SPLRCS> rose between 1% to 2.6%.
    The benchmark S&P 500 <.SPX> briefly erased all year-to-date
losses earlier in the session and was up 1% for the year so far.
    The Cboe Volatility Index <.VIX>, known as Wall Street's
fear gauge, rose 14.6%.
    Traders currently see a 44% chance of no rate hike at the
Fed's meeting next week, with rate cuts priced in for the second
half of the year. 
    The projections of a terminal rate have receded to 4.7% by
May from around 5.5% in September earlier.
    Investors await crucial inflation data due on Tuesday for
more clues on the Fed's monetary tightening plans.
     At 10:39 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI>
was up 28.10 points, or 0.09%, at 31,937.74, the S&P 500 <.SPX>
was down 1.70 points, or 0.04%, at 3,859.89, and the Nasdaq
Composite <.IXIC> was up 26.58 points, or 0.24%, at 11,165.47.
    Among individual stocks, Pfizer Inc  was up 1.9%
after the drugmaker said it would buy Seagen Inc  for
nearly $43 billion.
     Declining issues outnumbered advancers by a 2.37-to-1 ratio
on the NYSE and by a 1.74-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.
    The S&P index recorded no new 52-week high and 48 new lows,
while the Nasdaq recorded 23 new highs and 432 new lows.
  
    
  
    
  
    
  


 (Reporting by Shubham Batra and Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru;
additional reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal
Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil, Sriraj Kalluvila and Vinay
Dwivedi)
