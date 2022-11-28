US Markets
AMZN

US STOCKS-Wall St losses limited as Amazon gains on upbeat Cyber Monday

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

November 28, 2022 — 10:40 am EST

Written by Ankika Biswas and Shreyashi Sanyal for Reuters ->

By Ankika Biswas and Shreyashi Sanyal

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes fell on Monday amid worries about protests in major Chinese cities against strict COVID-19 policies, although gains in Amazon helped limit losses as Cyber Monday sales were set for a record.

Shares of the e-commerce giant AMZN.Orose 2% following an industry report that spending on Cyber Monday, the biggest U.S. online shopping day, might go as high as $11.6 billion, encouraged by some of the biggest discounts and deals to attract inflation-wary consumers.

The biggest drag on the benchmark S&P 500 .SPX index, however, were Apple Inc AAPL.O shares, whichfell 1.5% after a reportthat the company would see a further shortfall in production due to unrest at the world's biggest iPhone factory in China.

Rare protests in major Chinese cities over the weekend against the country's strict zero-COVID curbs have hit growth expectations in the world's second-largest economy.

"If these protests continue, it could disrupt supply chains and the reopenings, a glimpse of which we saw earlier this year," said Brian Klimke, director ofinvestment researchat Cetera Financial Group. "It will continue to weigh on investors' minds going forward."

The S&P 500 energy index .SPNY fell 2.5% and led declines among main sectors, as oil prices dropped close to their lowest this year after news of China protests. O/R

Trading in other growth stocks, includingMicrosoft Corp MSFT.O, Meta Platforms Inc META.O, Nvidia Corp NVDA.O, Netflix Inc NFLX.O and Tesla Inc TSLA.O, were mixed.

At 10:01 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 160.29 points, or 0.47%, at 34,186.74, the S&P 500 .SPX was down 24.31 points, or 0.60%, at 4,001.81, and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 39.21 points, or 0.35%, at 11,187.15.

All three indexes ended the Thanksgiving week with gains, led by the Dow, which rose 1.78%.

Among other stocks, Biogen Inc BIIB.Ofell 2.3% following a report of death in its experimental Alzheimer's drug trial.

For the week, investors will keep a close watch on nonfarm payrolls for November, the second estimate for third-quarter gross domestic product and consumer confidence this month.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 2.86-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and for a 1.66-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded eight new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 45 new highs and 51 new lows.

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Anil D'Silva)

((Ankika.Biswas@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AMZN
SPX
AAPL
MSFT
NVDA
NFLX
TSLA
BIIB
SRPT

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.