News & Insights

US Markets
SPX

US STOCKS-Wall St kicks off week higher ahead of inflation numbers

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

July 10, 2023 — 12:20 pm EDT

Written by Johann M Cherian and Bansari Mayur Kamdar for Reuters ->

By Johann M Cherian and Bansari Mayur Kamdar

July 10 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes rose on Monday, recovering losses from last week, as investors looked ahead to a key inflation report and commentary from a slew of Federal Reserve officials this week to gauge the central bank's interest rate path.

All eyes will be on U.S. inflation data, expected on Wednesday, that will feed into the Fed's interest rate decision later in the month. A Reuters poll of economists showed they suspect that growth in consumer prices likely slowed in June.

"This week has the potential to tip short-term momentum either way, depending how traders react to inflation data (CPI and PPI) and the first batch of Q2 earnings," said Chris Larkin, managing director of trading and investing at E*TRADE from Morgan Stanley.

Citigroup strategists downgraded U.S. stocks to "neutral", adding that megacap growth is set for a pullback and U.S. recession risks could still bite.

On Friday, Wall Street's main indexes ended the week lower after a jobs report showed unemployment declined in June, while higher-than-anticipated wage growth pointed to a still strong labor market.

Traders still expect the U.S. central bank to raise rates by 25 basis points later this month, but are divided on the rate hike trajectory for the rest of the year.

In three separate speeches on Monday, Fed policymakers including Michael Barr, Loretta Mester and Mary Daly reiterated the need for more rate hikes.

The second-quarter earningsseason kicks off this week and investors will assess the impact of tight monetary conditions and fears of an impending economic slowdown on businesses.

Overall, earnings for the S&P 500 constituents are expected to fall 5.7% in the quarter, Refintiv data showed.

At 11:38 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 157.52 points, or 0.47%, at 33,892.40, the S&P 500 .SPX was up 4.94 points, or 0.11%, at 4,403.89, and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 4.62 points, or 0.03%, at 13,665.34.13,665.34

Five out of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors advanced, with industrials .SPLRCI leading gains, rising 1.1%.

Home Depot HD.N was among the top gainers on the Dow, climbing 1.5% after Jefferies lifted its price target on the home improvement retailer.

Most megacap growth and technology stocks slid in mid-day trading, with the FANG index .NYFANG falling 1.3%.

Big banks such as JPMorgan Chase JPM.N and Citigroup C.N edged up, ahead of reporting earnings on Friday.

Icahn Enterprises IEP.O jumped 19.0% after the investment firm said Carl Icahn and banks have finalized amended loan agreements that untie the activist investor's personal loans from the trading price of his firm.

Chipmakers Intel INTC.O and Qualcomm QCOM.O added over 1% each, after U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said over the weekend that meetings with senior Chinese officials were "direct" and "productive".

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 2.18-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 2.42-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 21 new 52-week highs and four new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 42 new highs and 33 new lows.

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian and Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Shinjini Ganguli)

((johann.mcherian@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPX
HD
JPM
C
IEP
INTC
QCOM
LOW
WBROGX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.