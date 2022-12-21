US STOCKS-Wall St jumps on Nike boost, easing inflation expectations

By Ankika Biswas and Johann M Cherian

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main stock indexes rallied on Wednesday and wereon track for their best day this month,boosted by Nike, while improving consumer sentiment and easing inflation expectations comforted investors.

Nike Inc NKE.N jumped 13.7% after beating profit expectationsfor its second quarter on strong holiday demand from North American shoppers, while Carnival Corp CCL.N soared 5.4% after posting a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss.

Gains in the sportswear maker and the cruise operator pushed consumer discretionary shares .SPLRCD to the top of the major S&P 500 .SPX sector indexes, while financials .SPSY also roseover 1%.

FedEx Corp FDX.N, which sparked a market selloff in September after pulling financial forecasts, gained 4.4% on the delivery company's plans to slash an additional $1 billion in costs.

"Most people think we are heading toward a recession, but when earnings like Nike and FedEx are strong, then all of a sudden that could pave the way for higher (stock) prices next year," said Adam Sarhan, chief executive at 50 Park Investments, New York.

U.S. consumer confidence rebounded in December as inflation retreated and the labor market remained strong, while 12-month inflation expectations fell to 6.7%, the lowest since September last year.

"Consumers are getting a little bit of confidence in falling gas and food prices; they are also seeing these deflationary trends starting to form, which is really helping them this holiday season," said Brian Klimke, investment director at Cetera Investment Management LLC.

On the other hand, U.S. existing home sales slumped 7.7% to a 2-1/2-year low in November as the housing market remains plagued by higher mortgage rates.

Fears of a recession following the U.S. central bank's prolonged interest rate hikes have weighed heavily on equities since its policy meeting last week, despite signs of cooling inflation.

However, the benchmark S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI were on track for their first quarterly gains this year, rising 8% and 16%, respectively, on the back of upbeat earnings, easing price pressures and hopes that the Federal Reserve will slow its rate hikes.

At 12:05 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 490.31 points, or 1.49%, at 33,340.05, the S&P 500 .SPX was up 53.08 points, or 1.39%, at 3,874.70, and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 154.77 points, or 1.47%, at 10,701.88.

Energy firms .SPNY also gained tracking higher oil prices after data showed a larger-than-expected draw in U.S. crude stockpiles. O/R

Among single stocks, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC.N jumped 4.6% after the theater-chain operator said it suspended talks to acquire certain assets of bankrupt Cineworld Group CINE.L.

Market volumes are expected to decline this week before the Christmas and New Year holidays amid low participation.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 4.77-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and 3.04-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded five new 52-week highs and three new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 42 new highs and 171 new lows.

(Reporting by Shubham Batra, Amruta Khandekar, Ankika Biswas and Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Maju Samuel)

((Shubham.Batra@thomsonreuters.com))

