US STOCKS-Wall St indexes rise slightly, traders assess Fed comments

By Sinéad Carew and Shristi Achar A

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Wall Street's three main stock indexesedged higher on Friday as investors digested recent gains while remarks from Federal Reserve officials clouded the outlook about when the U.S. central bank might start cutting interest rates.

Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr said he believes the Fedis at or near the peak of interest rate hikes, but San Francisco Fed chief Mary Daly and Boston Fed President Susan Collins highlighted the need for more evidence of cooling inflation.

Adding some pressure, shares of Applied MaterialsAMAT.Otumbled 4.4% after its third-quarter report and news the U.S. Justice Department is investigating allegations that the semiconductor equipment maker violated export curbs to China.

The 10-year Treasury note US10YT=RRyield was down slightly after touching a two-month low during the session.

The S&P 500 .SPX, the Nasdaq .IXIC and the Dow .DJI were poised for weekly gains of more than 2%, their third straight week of gains.

For the S&P and the Dow this would be the longest winning streak since July. For the Nasdaq it would be the longest run of weekly gains since June.

"We've come a long way. We need to digest some of these moves and look for what the next catalyst is. Earnings is behind us. The Fed is on hold and is going to be in December. The equity market is looking for guidance," said Jack McIntyre, portfolio manager at Brandywine Global in Philadelphia.

Looking for cues from the bond market, McIntyre expects November labor and inflation data as the next big catalyst.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 20.04 points, or 0.06%, to 34,965.51, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 7.71 points, or 0.17%, to 4,515.95 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 25.61 points, or 0.18%, to 14,139.29.

Megacap stocks were a mixed bag, with Microsoft MSFT.O and Alphabet GOOGL.O falling more 0.8% and 2.1% respectively while Amazon.com AMZN.O was up 1.5%.

Amazon announced it is trimming jobs at its Alexa voice assistant unit, citing shifting business priorities and a greater focus on generative artificial intelligence.

While money markets have fully priced in that the Fed will hold rates steady at its December meeting, bets for a 25-basis-point rate cut in May stood near 50%, down from about 69% earlier in the day, according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool.

The communication services index .SPLRCL, down 0.6% led declines among the 11 major S&P 500 sectors. Energy shares .SPNYled the advancing sectors, rising 2.5% as oil prices gained. O/R

The small-cap Russell 2000 index .RUT climbed 1.3%, outperforming broader markets, and was eyeing weekly gains of more than 5%.

GapGPS.N surged 28.6%, as the apparel retailer posted better-than-expected third-quarter results due to improving sales at Old Navy and easing supply expenses.

ChargePoint HoldingsCHPT.N slumped 35.3% as the electric-vehicle charging network provider lowered estimates for third-quarter revenue. It alsonamed Rick Wilmer CEO.

(Reporting by Sinéad Carew in New York, Shristi Achar A and Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel, Pooja Desai and David Gregorio)

