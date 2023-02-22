US STOCKS-Wall St inches higher as investors focus on Fed minutes

By Johann M Cherian

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes edged up on Wednesday, a day after their worst performance of the year, as investors awaited minutes from the Federal Reserve's policy meeting for fresh clues on the trajectory of interest rates.

U.S. stocks shed more than 2% on Tuesday after a rebound in business activity in February stoked fears of interest rates staying higher for longer.

Minutes from the Fed's Jan. 31-Feb. 1 meeting, due at 2:00 p.m. ET, are expected to detail the breadth of debate at the central bank about the rate hike path.

"The obvious focus today is on the Fed minutes which would indicate that the inflation fight is still not over and that there are areas that are showing pockets of strength with the consumer still resilient," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities.

"We expect all indicators to point to the Fed remaining hawkish in its inflation fight."

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said the U.S. central bank needs to get inflation toward its 2% goal this year to avoid a repeat of the 1970s, when rates had to be repeatedly ratcheted up.

New York Fed President John Williams, a voting member of the rate-setting committee this year, is scheduled to speak later in the day.

Following a market rout in 2022, the three major indexes logged monthly gains in January as investors hoped the Fed would pause its rate hikes and perhaps pivot around the year-end.

However, stocks have had a volatile run in February as traders priced in higher interest rates for longer, considering inflation remains elevated in the face of a sturdy economy.

Money market participants expect rates to peak at 5.35% by July and stay around those levels till the end of 2023.

At 10:02 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 25.09 points, or 0.08%, at 33,154.68, the S&P 500 .SPX was up 1.41 points, or 0.04%, at 3,998.75, and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 11.20 points, or 0.10%, at 11,503.50.

Six of the major S&P 500 sectors gained, with consumer discretionary stocks .SPLRCD adding 0.4%.

A Reuters poll analysts expect the S&P 500 index to advance 5% by the end of the year, but high interest rates and inflation have led many strategists to predict a correction within the next three months.

Growth names like Tesla Inc TSLA.O, Nvidia Corp NVDA.O, Qualcomm Inc QCOM.O and Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O edged higher as the yield on 10-year U.S. Treasury notes slid from multi-month highs. US/

Palo Alto Networks IncPANW.O rose 11.9% after the cybersecurity company raised its annual profit forecast.

CoStar GroupCSGP.O dropped 6.2% as the online real estate marketplace provider said it was no longer in talks to buy Realtor.com-owner Move Inc from News Corp NWSA.O and forecast disappointing first-quarter revenue.

U.S.-listed shares of Baidu IncBIDU.O advanced 3.4% on a fourth-quarter revenue beat and a new share repurchase plan.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 2.10-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 1.47-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded three new 52-week highs and one new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 13 new highs and 56 new lows.

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian and Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Arun Koyyur)

