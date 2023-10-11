US STOCKS-Wall St gains as long-term Treasury yields retreat, Fed minutes awaited

By Shashwat Chauhan and Ankika Biswas

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes advanced on Wednesday as long-term U.S. Treasury yields continued to retreat, while investors shrugged off hotter-than-expected inflation data and awaited minutes from the Federal Reserve's last policy meeting.

U.S. producer prices increased more than expected in September amid higher costs for energy products, but underlying inflation pressures at the factory gate continued to moderate.

"The market is responding as if this were essentially a non-event, something that had been anticipated and not something that would cause the Fed to change their inflationary direction," said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research.

Focus now turns to minutes from the Fed's September meeting at 2 p.m. ET and Thursday's consumer inflation data for clues on the interest rate outlook.

Yields on government bonds have eased from their multi-year highs on dovish remarks from Fed officials earlier this week.

However, Fed Governor Michelle Bowman on Wednesday repeated her view that despite "some progress" on inflation, the central bank will probably need to tighten monetary policy further to restore price stability.

Other central bank officials such as Fed Governor Christopher Waller, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic and Boston Fed President Susan Collins are also scheduled to speak on Wednesday.

Megacap stocks Microsoft MSFT.O, Alphabet GOOGL.O, Tesla TSLA.O, Nvidia NVDA.O and Meta Platforms META.O advanced around 1% each.

Real-estate .SPLRCR and communication services .SPLRCL were the top S&P 500 sector gainers.

Energy stocks .SPNY were the worst hit, hurt by a 3.5% decline in Exxon Mobil XOM.N as the oil and gas producer is set to buy shale producer Pioneer Natural Resources PXD.N in an all-stock deal valued at $59.5 billion. Pioneer was up 0.9%.

Meanwhile, the conflict in Middle East raged on as Israel bombed Gaza overnight ahead of a potential ground assault against Palestinian Islamist group Hamas.

Israel's death toll reached 1,200 with more than 2,700 wounded, its military said, while retaliatory strikes on the blockaded enclave have killed 1,055 people and wounded 5,184, according to Palestinian officials.

The debut of German luxury sandal maker Birkenstock HoldingBIRK.N on the New York Stock Exchange will also be keenly watched. The company has priced its IPO at the middle of its indicated price range at $46 per share.

At 9:40 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 111.92 points, or 0.33%, at 33,851.22, the S&P 500 .SPX was up 17.76 points, or 0.41%, at 4,376.00, and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 101.16 points, or 0.75%, at 13,664.00.

Walgreens Boots AllianceWBA.O added 3.6% after the pharmacy chain operator said it has appointed Tim Wentworth as its new chief executive.

Arista Networks ANET.N fell 1.4% after Piper Sandler downgraded the cloud networking solutions provider's stock.

Drugmaker Eli Lilly LLY.N gained 1.3% following the early success of Danish rival Novo Nordisk's NOVOb.COOzempic in a trial to treat kidney failure, while dialysis firms DaVita DVA.N and Baxter International BAX.N slumped 17.6% and 4.7%, respectively.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners for a 2.93-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 1.97-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded eight new 52-week highs and two new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 19 new highs and 36 new lows.

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan and Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Shounak Dasgupta)

((Shashwat.Chauhan@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.