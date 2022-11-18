US STOCKS-Wall St gains as fears over Fed official's hawkish views ebb

By Ankika Biswas and Amruta Khandekar

Nov 18 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes rose on Friday after falling for two days, as investors looked past hawkish comments from a top Federal Reserve official that had fanned fears of aggressive interest rate hikes from the central bank.

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said on Thursday the U.S. central bank interest rates given that its tightening so far "had only limited effects on observed inflation"

Comments from Bullard, a voting member of the rate-setting committee this year, which came on the back of strong retail sales data had stoked concerns that the central bank would stick to its aggressive stance against inflation.

"Initially when that (Bullard commentary) came out, you saw the market sell off and then there was some discussion about was he being over-reactive?" said Kenny Polcari, managing partner at Kace Capital Advisors in Boca Raton, Florida.

"The rate increases that we've had over the last six months haven't really had time to completely filter through the system and we're going to see more of it filter over the next couple of months."

Traders still largely expect the central bank to hike interest rates by 50 basis points in December and see rates peaking at 5.02% in June next year. FEDWATCH.

On Friday, Federal Reserve Bank of Boston leader Susan Collins also said the central bank has more rate hikes ahead of it, echoing views of several other central bank policymakers.

The benchmark S&P 500 .SPX and the Nasdaq .IXIC have lost 17% and nearly 29%, respectively, so far this year on worries that the Fed's aggressive rate hikes could push the economy into a recession.

At 10:24 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 128.87 points, or 0.38%, at 33,675.19, the S&P 500 .SPX was up 11.34 points, or 0.29%, at 3,957.90, and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 10.57 points, or 0.09%, at 11,155.52.

Most of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors advanced, with defensive utilities .SPLRCU and real estate .SPLRCR leading gains, up about 1% each.

A fall in shares of heavyweights Tesla TSLA.O and Amazon.com AMZN.O checked the Nasdaq's advance.

Gap Inc GPS.N jumped 7.2% after the retailer surpassed quarterly sales and profit estimates, helped by steady demand despite a surge in inflation.

Applied Materials Inc AMAT.O gained 1.1% after the chip tools maker forecast first-quarter revenue above estimates, on hopes of easing supply chain constraints.

The S&P index recorded six new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 34 new highs and 60 new lows.

