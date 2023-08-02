US STOCKS-Wall St futures tumble after Fitch downgrades top-tier US rating

By Johann M Cherian and Bansari Mayur Kamdar

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Wall Street futures tumbled on Wednesday after rating agency Fitch's move to downgrade the U.S. government's credit rating hit appetite for risky assets around the world.

Fitch downgraded the United States to AA+ from AAA, citing fiscal deterioration over the next three years as well as a growing general government debt burden, making it the second major rating agency after Standard & Poor's move in 2011 to strip the country of its triple-A rating.

The yield on U.S. 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR slipped to 4.02%. Safe havens gold XAU= and the Japanese yen JPY=EBS rose, while the dollar index =USD edged higher. US/

"Though the U.S. now holds two AA+ ratings, we think the latest downgrade does not reflect any new fiscal information and should only have a limited market impact," Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management, said in a note.

At 06:55 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 104 points, or 0.29%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 24 points, or 0.52%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 132.25 points, or 0.84%.

Megacap stocks including Tesla TSLA.O, Nvidia NVDA.O, Meta Platforms META.O and Microsoft MSFT.O fell between 0.8% and 2.5% in premarket trading.

Beating the trend, Advanced Micro DevicesAMD.O rose 1.6% after forecasting an upbeat finish to the year and on plans to launch AI chips that could compete with market leader Nvidia NVDA.O.

U.S. second-quarter earnings are now expected to fall 5.9% from a year earlier, as per Refinitiv data, compared with a 7.9% decline estimated a week earlier.

The benchmark S&P 500 .SPX and tech-heavy Nasdaq .IXIC took a breather in the previous session as investors entered a seasonally slow August. The blue-chip loaded Dow .DJI ended higher, underpinned by gains in Caterpillar CAT.N after the global economic bellwether posted upbeat quarterly profits.

Among other early movers, StarbucksSBUX.O eased 1.9% after the world's largest coffeehouse chain missed market expectations for quarterly comparable sales.

CVS Health CorpCVS.N gained 1.4% on beating Wall Street estimates for quarterly profit, boosted by strength in its pharmacy benefit management unit and lower-than-expected medical costs in its health insurance business.

DuPont de NemoursDD.N added 0.3% on beating estimates for second-quarter profit, benefiting from strong demand for materials used in aerospace, automotive and healthcare industries.

Wells FargoWFC.N said it expects to pay as much as $1.8 billion to help replenish a government deposit insurance fund that was drained of $16 billion this year after three banks collapsed, sending its shares 1% lower.

Investors also await the ADP National Employment report for July that could offer more clues on the domestic labor market, ahead of much awaited non-farm payrolls data due on Friday.

US loses top AAA credit rating from Fitch https://tmsnrt.rs/3OgSgb2

Stocks lead recovery in 2023 https://tmsnrt.rs/3Kmeg2Y

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian and Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

