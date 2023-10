US STOCKS-Wall St falls as Treasury yields rise after strong sales data, chipmakers slide

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.

US retail sales beat expectations in September

Dollar Tree up on brokerage rating upgrade

BofA profit rises, Goldman Sachs profit plunges in Q3

Biden administration to halt China AI chip shipments

Indexes down: Dow 0.13%, S&P 0.70%, Nasdaq 1.30%

Updated at 9:48 a.m. ET/ 1348 GMT

By Ankika Biswas and Shashwat Chauhan

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes fell on Tuesday as Treasury yields rose following hotter-than-expected economic data, while chipmakers fell after the Biden administration said it was halting shipments of AI chips to China.

U.S. retail sales rose 0.7% in September, compared with estimates of a 0.3% rise, according to economists polled by Reuters, as households boosted purchases of motor vehicles and spent more at restaurants and bars, suggesting the economy ended the third quarter on a strong note.

"This is a persistent story ... you can never bet against the U.S. consumer, and this is evidence of it," said Thomas Hayes, chairman at Great Hill Capital.

U.S. Treasury yields extended their advance after the data, with 10-year US10YT=RR yields up at 4.8552%, pressuring megacaps Apple AAPL.O, Microsoft MSFT.O, Alphabet GOOGL.O and Amazon.com AMZN.O, down between 0.9% and 1.9%.

Nvida NVDA.O dipped 6.8% after the Biden administration said it plans to halt shipments of advanced artificial intelligence chips to China.

Other chip stocks Advanced Micro Devices AMD.O, Marvell Technology MRVL.O, Qualcomm QCOM.O and Arm Holdings ARM.O fell between 1.5% and 3.8%.

The Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index .SOX dropped 3% to hit a near two-week low.

On the earnings front, Bank of AmericaBAC.N gained 0.5% as it joined rivals in earning more from interest payments by its customers, while investment banking and trading fared better than expected.

Goldman SachsGS.N third-quarter profit dropped less than expected as a nascent recovery in dealmaking offset its $864 million writedown related to GreenSky fintech business and investments in real estate.

"People continue to underestimate the strength of the economy, they continue to underestimate the strength of the consumer and there's nowhere better to reflect that than in bank earnings which have just been off the charts," Hayes added.

Investors also kept tabs on the conflict in the Middle East as Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Israel's "genocide" of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip should stop immediately, state TV reported, sparking concerns the conflict could escalate.

U.S. President Joe Biden is set to visit Israel on Wednesday, after Washington said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had agreed to allow humanitarian aid to reach Gazans.

Several Federal Reserve officials are set to speak during the day, including New York's John Williams, Richmond's Thomas Barkin, and Minneapolis' Neel Kashkari.

At 9:48 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 44.46 points, or 0.13%, at 33,940.08, the S&P 500 .SPX was down 30.78 points, or 0.70%, at 4,342.85, and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 176.28 points, or 1.30%, at 13,391.71.

Information technology .SPLRCT and consumer discretionary .SPLRCD led declines amongst the major S&P 500 sectors, while energy .SPNY and materials .SPLRCM advanced.

Among individual stocks, Dollar Tree DLTR.O rose 2.5% after Goldman Sachs upgraded the discount retail chain's shares to "buy" from "neutral".

Cloud computing firm VMwareVMW.N fell 8.8% as traders cited China approval uncertainty for Broadcom's AVGO.O $61 billion cash-and-stock deal for the company.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers by a 1.00-to-1 ratio on the NYSE. Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.49-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded six new 52-week highs and five new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 15 new highs and 70 new lows.

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas and Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Ankika.Biswas@thomsonreuters.com; Shashwat.Chauhan@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.