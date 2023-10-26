US STOCKS-Wall St falls as megacaps slide, investors assess earnings and data

By Ankika Biswas and Shashwat Chauhan

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes dropped on Thursday as megacap stocks remained under pressure, while investors assessed the ongoing quarterly earnings season and a mixed bag of data.

Meta PlatformsMETA.O fell about 4%, even after its third-quarter results beat expectations, as the Facebook parent forecast 2024 spending above estimates and suggested the Middle East conflict could dampen fourth-quarter sales.

The 10-year Treasury yieldUS10YT=RR still hovered near the 5% mark despite easing after inflation and disposable income data, dragging megacaps Tesla TSLA.O and Microsoft MSFT.O down 1.7% and 3.1%, respectively.

Amazon.com AMZN.O fell 1.2% ahead of its results due after the closing bell, while Google-parent Alphabet GOOGL.O lost 1.8%, adding to its 9.5% tumble on Wednesday.

On the data front, third-quarter core personal consumption expenditure cooled to 2.4%, while weekly jobless claims climbed to 210,000 versus the expected 208,000.

Traders added to bets the Federal Reserve will keep policy on hold through this year and will begin interest rate cuts in mid-2024, despite the U.S. economy growing at its fastest pace in nearly two years in the third quarter.

"The Fed is not going to take the liquidity tourniquet off the economy until they see the final embers of inflation burnout," said Brent Schutte, chief investment officer at Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Focus on Friday will be on the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, the personal consumption expenditure (PCE) price index for September.

United Parcel ServiceUPS.N dipped 4.0% on Thursday after lowering its full-year revenue forecast, while ComcastCMCSA.O shed 6.4% after the media giant reported a surprise loss in customers in its broadband business.

"Transformers" action figures maker HasbroHAS.O slid 10.4% after cutting its annual revenue forecast. MattelMAT.O tumbled 7.4% after the Barbie doll maker warned of slowing demand for the industry heading into the crucial holiday season.

MastercardMA.N lost 5.3% after forecasting weaker-than-expected growth in net revenue for the fourth quarter.

Western DigitalWDC.O slumped 11.2% on a report the U.S.-based company and Japan's Kioxia Holdings have broken off talks to create one of the world's biggest chipmakers.

At 11:25 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 133.72 points, or 0.40%, at 32,902.21, the S&P 500 .SPX was down 31.34 points, or 0.75%, at 4,155.43, and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 166.85 points, or 1.30%, at 12,654.37.

Communication services .SPLRCL was the worst hit S&P 500 sector, while real estate .SPLRCR was the top gainer.

Meanwhile, Israel said its ground forces had made a big push into Gaza overnight to attack Hamas targets as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said it was still preparing for a ground invasion that could be one of several.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners for a 1.44-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 1.20-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded no new 52-week high and 30 new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 10 new highs and 287 new lows.

