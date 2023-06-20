US STOCKS-Wall St falls as Fed worries weigh; Tesla climbs

By Shubham Batra and Johann M Cherian

June 20 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes fell on Tuesday as better-than-expected housing data fueled worries of more interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve, while Tesla climbed after Rivian agreed to adopt its charging standard.

U.S. single-family homebuilding surged in May to its highest in more than a year and permits issued for future construction also climbed, suggesting the housing market may be turning a corner.

"We saw housing starts and building permits come in much stronger than anticipated and it seems the economy remains stronger than expected despite all the calls for a potential recession," Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research, said.

Tesla Inc TSLA.O added 2% after Reuters reported that Rivian Automotive RIVN.O has agreed to adopt Tesla's charging standard, adding momentum to the EV giant's bid to set the industry standard.

Eight of the 11 S&P 500 sub-sectors were in the red, with the energy index .SPNY leading declines. The rate-sensitive real estate sector .SPLRCR fell 1.4%.

U.S. markets ended lower on Friday as comments from Fed officials curtailed optimism that the central bank was nearing the end of its aggressive interest rate hikes.

Traders now see a 72% chance of Fed hiking its key benchmark rates by 25 basis points in July, according to CMEGroup's Fedwatch Tool.

Investors will look out for comments from Fed Vice Chair Michael Barr later in the day, and Fed Chair Jerome Powell's semi-annual monetary policy testimony to the U.S. House Financial Affairs Committee on Wednesday.

PayPal Holdings PYPL.O rose 1.7% after KKR & Co KKR.N agreed to purchase up to 40 billion euros ($43.71 billion) worth of the payments firm's "buy now, pay later" loans in Europe.

Nike NKE.N slipped 3% after Morgan Stanley flagged a risk of margin pressure from inventory glut.

U.S.-listed shares of Chinese companies including Alibaba Group BABA.K, JD.com JD.O and PDD Holdings PDD.O fell between 3% and 7% as China made a smaller-than-expected cut to its benchmark lending rates.

Alibaba Group also said Daniel Zhang would step down from his roles as CEO and chairman to focus on the company's cloud division.

At 10:07 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 228.00 points, or 0.66%, at 34,071.12, the S&P 500 .SPX was down 22.41 points, or 0.51%, at 4,387.18, and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 40.51 points, or 0.30%, at 13,649.06.

Adobe Inc ADBE.O fell 1.8% following a report that European antitrust regulators were preparing to investigate the firm's deal to buy cloud-based designer platform Figma.

Dice Therapeutics Inc DICE.O jumped 37.6% after Eli Lilly and Co LLY.N said it would buy the drugmaker in an all-cash deal for about $2.4 billion.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 2.43-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 1.82-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 11 new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 38 new highs and 40 new lows.

