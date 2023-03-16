US Markets
US STOCKS-Wall St falls after ECB raises policy rate amid bank scare

March 16, 2023

      European Central Bank raises key policy rate
    

      First Republic Bank shares tank
    

      Meta, Snap climb as U.S. threatens TikTok ban
    

      Indexes down: Dow 0.55%, S&P 0.31%, Nasdaq 0.18%
    

  
    By Shubham  Batra and Amruta Khandekar
       March 16 (Reuters) - 
    Wall Street's main indexes fell on Thursday after the
European Central Bank raised its key policy rate despite fears
of a global banking crisis, fueling concerns that the Federal
Reserve could also tighten monetary policy for longer.
  
    The European Central Bank pushed through a 50 basis point
rate hike on Thursday, sticking to its inflation fight despite
turmoil in financial markets sparked by the collapse of Silicon
Valley Bank and Signature Bank .
    "You could read a few things into the ECB decision. One is
that the fears over the banking sector are not shared by the
ECB. The other is that they see the risks of elevated, embedded
inflation as too great to not deal with," said Neil Birrell,
Chief Investment Officer at Premier Miton Investors.
    "It's interesting that there is not much guidance
forthcoming – being led by data in policy decisions can probably
also mean being very aware of financial stress and markets."
     Meanwhile, shares of First Republic Bank  fell 29.8%
after a Bloomberg News report said the regional lender was
exploring a sale, among other options.
    Peers Western Alliance Bancorp  and PacWest Bancorp
 also fell 13.1% and 14.6% respectively.
    The KBW regional banking index .KRX slid 1.6% while the S&P
500 banking index <.SPXBK> dropped 1.2%. 
    U.S. big banks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co ,
Citigroup  and Bank of America Corp  were also down
between 0.3% and 1.0%.   
    U.S.-listed shares of Credit Suisse , however, rose 
0.5% after the bank secured a credit line of up to $54 billion
from the Swiss National Bank to shore up liquidity and investor
confidence.
     Data showed the number of Americans filing new claims for
unemployment benefits fell more than expected last week,
pointing to continued labor market strength, which could
persuade the Fed to keep raising rates further.
     Weak retail sales figures as well as data showing a
downward trend in producer inflation on Wednesday had bolstered
bets of a small rate hike by the Federal Reserve at its meet
concluding on March 22.
    Money markets are still largely pricing in a 25-basis-point
rate hike by the Fed in March. .
    At 9:45 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> was
down 175.89 points, or 0.55%, at 31,698.68, the S&P 500 <.SPX>
was down 12.24 points, or 0.31%, at 3,879.69, and the Nasdaq
Composite <.IXIC> was down 20.45 points, or 0.18%, at 11,413.60.
    Shares of Adobe Inc  rose 3.8% after the Photoshop
maker raised its 2023 profit target.
    Facebook parent Meta Platforms  and Snapchat
operator Snap Inc  rose 1.4% and 6%, respectively, after
the Joe Biden administration threatened to impose a ban on
TikTok.
    Virgin Orbit  plunged 42.5% after the satellite
launch company said it would pause all operations from March 16,
and was conducting discussions with potential funding sources.
    Declining issues outnumbered advancers by a 2.45-to-1 ratio
on the NYSE and by a 1.99-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.
    The S&P index recorded 1 new 52-week highs and 13 new lows,
while the Nasdaq recorded 10 new highs and 107 new lows.
        
  
    
      
  

 (Reporting by Shubham Batra and Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru;
additional reporting by Shristi Achar A; editing by Uttaresh
Venkateshwaran and Vinay Dwivedi)
