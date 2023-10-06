US STOCKS-Wall St eyes steep losses at open after jobs data; Treasury yields spike

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

By Ankika Biswas and Shashwat Chauhan

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes were poised for a sharply lower open on Friday after a strong jobs report deepened fears that interest rates may stay elevated for an extended period.

The Labor Department's report showed non-farm payrolls increased by 336,000 jobs in September on a monthly basis, against expectations of 170,000 additions, according to a Reuters poll of economists.

Unemployment rate stood at 3.8% against expectations of 3.7%, while average hourly earnings increased 0.2%, compared with estimates of 0.3%.

"Payrolls beat estimates by a big margin, the economy looks hot and the 'higher-for-longer' narrative will probably switch back to simply 'higher'," said Neil Birrell, chief investment officer at Premier Miton Diversified Growth Funds.

"This will give the Fed a headache and the rest of us plenty to think about, the U.S. economy is showing its resilience yet again."

U.S. stock index futures erased their initial gains with Treasury yields spiking after the data, while traders increased bets of another interest rate hike this year.

The labor market has managed to withstand the onslaught of the Federal Reserve's aggressive rate-hike campaign, worrying investors that the central bank would keep its monetary policy tighter for a longer duration in its fight against inflation.

The S&P 500 .SPX eyed its fifth straight weekly fall, while the Dow .DJI is on track to decline for the third straight week.

Energy .SPNY is set to be worst hit amongst the major S&P 500 sectors this week, while communications services .SPLRCL is on track to be the best performing.

Fed officials on Thursday indicated little concern that the recent rise in yields could imperil a "soft landing" for the economy, and said it could actually help the central bank in its fight against inflation.

Looking ahead, data would take center stage once again with September consumer price inflation and producer price index readings due next week.

Focus will also be on the upcoming quarterly earnings season, with major banks including JPMorgan Chase JPM.N, Wells Fargo WFC.N, Citigroup C.N and asset manager BlackRock BLK.N reporting next week.

At 8:43 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 184 points, or 0.55%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 35.25 points, or 0.82%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 153.75 points, or 1.03%.

EV maker Tesla TSLA.O fell 2.8% in premarket trading after cutting prices of its Model 3 and Model Y vehicles in the United States.

Exxon Mobil XOM.N lost 3.1% after sources told Reuters that the largest U.S. oil producer was in advanced talks to acquire Pioneer Natural Resources PXD.N. Pioneer's stock jumped 12.1%.

Levi StraussLEVI.N fell 1.4% after the denim clothing maker cut its annual forecasts for the second time after missing third-quarter sales estimates.

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas and Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Shounak Dasgupta)

