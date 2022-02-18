US STOCKS-Wall St eyes muted open as Ukraine nerves persist

By Susan Mathew and Devik Jain

Feb 18 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks were set to open largely flat on Friday, with investors keeping a wary eye on developments in Ukraine heading into a long weekend.

Headlines around escalating tensions between Moscow and the West over a standoff with Ukraine have rattled markets this week, putting the main indexes on track for their second straight weekly losses.

Wall Street ended deeply in the red on Thursday after Moscow expelled deputy U.S. ambassador Bartle Gorman, and U.S. President Joe Biden said a Russian invasion of Ukraine could happen in the next few days.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken agreed to meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov next week, calming markets globally as investors hoped for a diplomatic solution to avert a military conflict. MKTS/GLOB

At 8:57 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 44 points, or 0.13%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 3.75 points, or 0.09%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 7.75 points, or 0.05%.

"The stock market will continue to be quite volatile until these important geopolitical uncertainties and monetary policy questions are clarified," said Christian Stocker, lead equity strategist at UniCredit Bank.

Expiration of monthly options contracts were seen adding to the day's volatility.

The CBOE volatility index .VIX, also known as Wall Street's fear gauge, was last up 26.94 points, well above its long-term average of 20.

Speculations about the Federal Reserve's policy tightening plans for the year added to the downbeat mood this week. A flurry of appearances from Fed members are scheduled on Friday. The Fed's next monetary policy decision is due in about a month's time.

"The worry is whether the pivot away from pandemic-era stimulus will squeeze economic growth and inject more turbulence across asset classes," said Stocker.

JPMorgan Chase JPM.N rose 0.6% on Friday to lead gains among big banks in premarket trading.

Tesla TSLA.O was flat, while other megacap tech stocks such as Apple AAPL.O, Meta Platforms FB.O, Google GOOGL.O, Amazon AMZN.O and Microsoft MSFT.O edged higher.

Lithium producer Livent Corp LTHM.N jumped 8.2% after forecasting upbeat 2022 revenue, while Deere & Co DE.N added 1% after the world's largest farm equipment maker raised its annual profit outlook.

DuPont DD.N climbed 4.1% after the industrial materials maker said it would sell most of its mobility and materials business for $11 billion to Celanese Corp CE.N. Shares of Celanese gained 3%.

Shake Shack Inc SHAK.N slumped 14.1% after the burger chain forecast first-quarter revenue below estimates as Omicron kept diners away and led to temporary restaurant closures.

Roku Inc ROKU.O tumbled 27.3% after the streaming platform's disappointing quarterly revenue and first-quarter outlook.

DraftKings Inc DKNG.O shed 15.2% after the sports betting company forecast a bigger-than anticipated 2022 loss.

