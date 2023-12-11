US STOCKS-Wall St eyes muted open as markets brace for inflation data, Fed meeting

By Shristi Achar A and Johann M Cherian

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Wall Street was set for a subdued open on Monday in the run-up to an action-packed week that includes the Federal Reserve'spolicy meeting and inflation data, both of which will test investor optimism about interest rates being cut next year.

The upbeat sentiment around stabilizing interest rates and robust quarterly earnings caused equities to rebound towards the end of the year, with the benchmark S&P 500 .SPX within hailing distance of its highest intra-day level of the year at 4,607.07 points, earlier hit in July.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq .IXIC also notched their highest closing since early 2022 on Friday, after data showed nonfarm payrolls were higher than expected, underscoring hopes that the world's largest economy could control inflation without slipping into recession.

At 8:25 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 13 points, or 0.04%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 remained unchanged, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 16.5 points, or 0.1%.

Focus now shifts to the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data due on Tuesday, which is expected to show headline inflation remaining unchanged in November, and the Fed's last interest rate decision of the year on Wednesday.

"Investors are thinking how long this advance will last and if it is the beginning of a new meaningful leg higher," said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research.

"The CPI data tomorrow should confirm that the trend in inflation is downward and that the quantitative tightening is causing inflationary trends to decline, while at the same time not throwing us into recession."

While money markets have almost fully priced in a rate-hike pause in the upcoming meeting, bets of a rate cut next year have been seeping in, with traders seeing a 39% chance of at least a 25-basis-point cut in March 2024 and a 71.4% chance in May, according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool.

Elsewhere, the European Central Bank and the Bank of England, among others, are also scheduled to deliver their interest rate decisions later this week.

Pressuring futures tracking Nasdaq, megacap stocks, including Alphabet GOOGL.O, Tesla TSLA.O and Amazon.com AMZN.O, edged lower between 0.7% and 1% before the bell.

Among other major movers, Macy'sM.N soared 15.4% after an investor group consisting of Arkhouse Management and Brigade Capital made a $5.8 billion offer to take the department store chain private, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Peers Kohl's KSS.N and Nordstrom JWN.N also rose about 4.5% and 4.3%, respectively.

CignaCI.N jumped 13.6% after the health insurer ended its attempt to negotiate an acquisition of rival Humana HUM.N, according to sources, and announced plans to buy back $10 billion worth of shares.

Crypto stocks like Riot Platforms RIOT.O, Coinbase COIN.O and Marathon Digital MARA.O slid between 3.2% and 5.3% as bitcoin BTC=BTSP fell to a week's low.

(Reporting by Shristi Achar A and Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)

