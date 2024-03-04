US STOCKS-Wall St eyes muted open after record-breaking rally; economic data on tap

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.

Apple hit EU antitrust fine in Spotify case

Macy's jumps after Arkhouse, Brigade raise buyout bid

Crypto stocks soar after bitcoin bursts above $65,000

Super Micro Computer jumps ahead of S&P 500 entry

Futures: Dow down 0.33%, S&P down 0.11%, Nasdaq flat

March 4

By Ankika Biswas and Amruta Khandekar

March 4 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks were set for a muted open on Monday after the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq's record-closing highs in the prior session, as investors paused at the start of a week packed with key jobs data and Fed Chair Jerome Powell's congressional testimony.

The Nasdaq kicked off March by hitting an intraday all-time high on Friday, also closing at its highest level for the second day, as the artificial intelligence-driven tech rally continues to steal the spotlight on Wall Street.

The S&P 500 has also been on a record-breaking rally, with BofA Global Research lifting its year-end target for the benchmark index to 5,400, from 5,000, representing a 5% upside from current levels.

"Some type of negative AI development would be your No. 1 risk, and also if inflation remains sticky along with geopolitical political issues," said Robert Pavlik, senior portfolio manager at Dakota Wealth.

All eyes will be on monthly non-farm payrolls, JOLTS job openings and the ADP National Employment report, as well as the Fed's "Beige Book" scheduled throughout the week for insights into the economy's health.

Any negative surprises on the economic front that may significantly delay the onset of rate cuts could potentially test the market's undeterred upbeat sentiment. Investors have already pared expectations for how quickly and deeply the Fed will cut rates, as a stronger-than-expected economy risks reigniting inflation if policy eases too soon.

Powell will testify before lawmakers on Wednesday and Thursday, with analysts assuming the Fed chief to stay in wait-and-watch mode on policy after a recent escalation in inflation.

Traders see a 70.5% chance of the first rate cut arriving in June and 89% odds of that in July, as per CME Group's FedWatch tool.

At 8:16 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 129 points, or 0.33%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 5.75 points, or 0.11%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 9.75 points, or 0.05%.

Outperforming other megacaps, Nvidia NVDA.O climbed 2.4% in premarket trading after its market value closed above $2 trillion for the first time on Friday.

Other chipmakers including Micron Technology MU.O, Arm Holdings ARM.O, and U.S.-listed shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing TSM.N gained around 3% each.

Apple AAPL.O shed 1.3% following a $2-billion EU antitrust fine for preventing Spotify SPOT.N and other music streaming services from informing users of payment options outside its App Store.

AI server maker Super Micro Computer SMCI.Oand shoe maker Deckers Outdoor DECK.N jumped 15.6% and 4.2%, respectively, as they will replace Whirlpool WHR.N and Zions Bancorporation ZION.O in the S&P 500 index, pulling their shares around 1% lower each.

Macy's M.Njumped 15.4% after real-estate-focused investing firm Arkhouse Management and Brigade Capital Management raised their offer for the department store chain.

Cryptocurrency and blockchain-related firms including Coinbase Global COIN.O, Bitfarms BITF.O, Riot Platforms RIOT.O and Marathon Digital MARA.O climbed 3.7%-7.1% after bitcoin BTC=rallied to a two-year high and broke above $65,000.

Food delivery firm DoorDash DASH.O and ride-hailing firm Lyft LYFT.O climbed 3.4% and 7.3%, respectively, after RBC Capital Markets upgraded both the stocks' ratings to "outperform".

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas and Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

