US STOCKS-Wall St eyes muted open after rally on AI boost, inflation relief

By Amruta Khandekar and Johann M Cherian

March 1 (Reuters) - Wall Street was set for a muted open on Friday after a rally in the previous session driven by an inflation reading that strengthened bets of interest rate cuts by June this year and a persistent artificial-intelligence mania.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq .IXIC closed at a record high on Thursday, spurred by gains in AI-linked stocks such as heavyweight chip designer Nvidia NVDA.O and its rival Advanced Micro Devices AMD.O, which hit an all-time peak.

Shares of Nvidia, the key driver of the AI-led rally on Wall Street this year, were up 1.2% in premarket trade, while those of Advanced Micro Devices climbed 2.8% after a 9% surge in the previous session.

The Wall Street rally found further support as the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) report came in-line with expectations on Thursday and showed annual inflation growth was the smallest in three years.

At 8:28 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 24 points, or 0.06%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 0.5 points, or 0.01%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 17 points, or 0.09%.

"Now that we've gotten through the PCE (report), investors are willing to sit on the sidelines a little bit today," said Paul Nolte, senior wealth advisor and market strategist for Murphy & Sylvest.

Nolte said investors are now waiting for remarks from Federal Reseve Chair Jerome Powell and key employment data due next week for more clues on the monetary policy path.

They will also keep a close eye on data on manufacturing activity and consumer sentiment as well as remarks from Fed officials including Fed Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly later in the day.

Adding to the risk-off mood on Friday, New York Community Bancorp NYCB.N slumped 21.1% after the regional lender said it had found "material weaknesses" in internal controls related to its loan review and revised its fourth-quarter loss 10 times above the previously stated numbers.

Shares of other regional banks Zions Bancorp ZION.O and Keycorp KEY.N fell nearly 1% each.

All three indexes clocked their fourth straight monthly gains on Thursday, while the S&P 500 .SPX notched a fresh closing high as euphoria around AI and a strong fourth-quarter earnings season propelled stocks to new heights in February.

Among other stocks, cybersecurity firm Zscaler ZS.O shed 6.2% as the company reported higher operating expenses in the second quarter.

Dell Technologies DELL.N jumped 26.1% after the personal computer maker forecast annual revenue and profit above Wall Street estimates, betting on demand for its AI servers.

Autodesk ADSK.O gained 7.8% as the company's annual revenue forecast exceeded expectations on resilient demand for its design software products.

Everbridge EVBG.O surged 24.9% after private equity firm Thoma Bravo increased its offer price for the software firm, valuing it at about $1.8 billion.

Apple AAPL.O slipped 0.6% after brokerage Goldman Sachs removed the iPhone maker's stock from its conviction list.

Eli Lilly LLY.N rose 1.8% after BofA Global Research hiked its price target on the drugmaker to a Wall Street-high of $1,000.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar and Johann M Cherian; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.