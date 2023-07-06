US STOCKS-Wall St eyes lower open as labor data stokes rate hike concerns

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.

Meta takes aim at Twitter with Threads app, millions join

Exxon signals sharp drop in profit

US private payrolls beat expectations in June - ADP

US weekly jobless claims rise moderately

Futures down: Nasdaq 1.10%, S&P 0.88%, Dow 0.81%

By Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Johann M Cherian

July 6 (Reuters) - Wall Street was set to open lower on Thursday as data signaling a resilient labor market and hawkish minutes of the Federal Reserve's June meeting fanned fears the central bank could keep interest rates higher for longer.

Private payrolls increased more than expected in June, the ADP National Employment report showed on Thursday, indicating the labor market remained strong despite growing risks of a recession from higher interest rates.

Another survey showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits increased moderately last week.

Expectations of another rate hike by the Fed to tame stubbornly high inflation led a closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve to its deepest inversion since 1981 on Monday, once again putting a spotlight on what many investors consider a recession signal.

"The big news is the Fed and the likelihood that they will raise rates at the July meeting," said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research.

Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan, a voting member of the Fed's rate-setting committee, said on Thursday "it would have been entirely appropriate" to raise rates at the June policy meeting itself.

U.S. stock indexes had slipped in the previous session after the Fed minutes showed a vast majority of the policymakers expected further policy tightening, even as they agreed to hold rates steady in June.

"Investors are using concerns around interest rates and the inverted yield curve as reasons to take some near-term profits from the recent advance in the equity market," Stovall added.

Most tech and growth megacaps, whose valuations come under pressure when borrowing costs rise, fell in premarket trading, with Alphabet GOOGL.O and Tesla TSLA.O down 1.4% and 1.3% respectively.

After a dismal 2022, big growth and technology stocks have seen outsized gains so far this year, with the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC clocking its best first-half in 40 years.

Meta PlatformsMETA.O rose 0.6% as it took aim at Twitter with its Threads app that attracted millions of users within hours of its launch on Wednesday.

At 8:49 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 281 points, or 0.81%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 39.25 points, or 0.88%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 168.5 points, or 1.1%.

Investors also await job openings and labor turnover survey and the Institute for Supply Management's non-manufacturing purchasing managers' index reading, due later in the day, ahead of the highly anticipated jobs data on Friday.

Among other movers, chipmakers Qualcomm QCOM.O and Intel INTC.O extended declines, dropping more than 1.8% each, as the trade war between Beijing and Washington escalated after China restricted exports of metals used in semiconductors on Monday.

Meanwhile, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen began her four-day visit to Beijing amid skepticism over a productive outcome.

Exxon MobilXOM.N eased 2.1% on signaling a sharp drop in second-quarter operating profit on lower natural gas prices and weaker oil refining margins, according to a regulatory filing.

JetBlue AirwaysJBLU.O fell 1.8% after the company said it would follow a U.S. judge's May order to end an alliance with American Airlines AAL.O to protect a planned $3.8 billion purchase of Spirit Airlines SAVE.N.

