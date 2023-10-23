US STOCKS-Wall St eyes lower open as 10-yr yield hits 5%; Big Tech earnings in focus

By Shubham Batra and Shashwat Chauhan

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes were set to open lower on Monday as the yield on the benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury note hit the crucial 5% mark, while investors awaited earnings from the world's largest technology companies and key economic data.

The yield on the 10-year note US10YT=RR touched the July 2007 milestone that it briefly attempted to scale last week. It was last at 4.9844%. Yields on the 2-year and 30-year notes also rose.

"This continued (economic) strength has cast doubt over whether interest rates really have peaked, even if the Fed does still look very likely to leave rates unchanged," said Rupert Thompson, chief economist at Kingswood Group.

"Upward pressure on yields has also comes from increased concern over the large amount of government debt needing to be absorbed by the market."

Focus will remain on the largely positive earnings season. Four of the 'Magnificent Seven', which have helped power the S&P 500 .SPX higher in 2023 while the other indexes lagged, report later this week.

Of the 86 companies in the S&P 500 that have reported earnings so far in the third quarter, 78% have been above analysts' estimates, according to the LSEG data.

Chipmaker Intel INTC.O, oil major Exxon Mobil XOM.N, General Motors GM.N are among other major companies set to report results this week.

Meanwhile, Israel bombarded Gaza and also struck southern Lebanon overnight, in signs that the conflict was spreading.

The rising tensions, along with surging bond yields on expectations of higher rates, pulled Wall Street lower last week. The S&P 500 fell 1.26% while the Cboe Volatility index .VIX closed at its highest since March 24.

U.S. GDP print, expected on Thursday, will be closely monitored amid expectations that the economy expanded at a robust 4.2% in the third quarter, which might warrant tighter monetary policy.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will give brief introductory remarks at an event on Wednesday. He will refrain from speaking on monetary policy since the blackout period for the Oct. 31-Nov. 1 Federal Open Market Committee meeting kicked in over the weekend.

Investors will also track the personal consumption expenditure (PCE) price index - the Fed's preferred inflation gauge - for September at the end of this week.

At 8:31 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 134 points, or 0.4%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 14.75 points, or 0.35%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 56 points, or 0.38%.

SalesforceCRM.N dipped 1.8% in premarket trading as Piper Sandler downgraded to "neutral" from "overweight", while pharmacy chain operator Walgreens Boots AllianceWBA.O added 3.4% after J.P. Morgan upgraded it to "overweight".

ChevronCVX.N fell 2.4% after the energy major said it would buy smaller rival Hess Corp HES.N in a $53 billion all-stock deal. Hess was nearly flat.

Shares of Coinbase COIN.O, Riot Platforms RIOT.O, Marathon Digital MARA.O and Bitfarms BITF.O were up between 2.4% and 2.9% as BitcoinBTC=BTSP hit over a three-month high.

(Reporting by Shubham Batra and Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Shubham.Batra@thomsonreuters.com; Shashwat.Chauhan@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.