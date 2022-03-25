US STOCKS-Wall St eyes higher open on Big Tech boost

By Devik Jain and Amruta Khandekar

March 25 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexeswere set for a higher open on Friday, as investors continued to favor beaten-down growth stocks while grappling with concerns about the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the possibility of bigger interest rate hikes.

Meta Platforms FB.O rose 0.9% in premarket trading to lead gains among tech titans.

Apple Inc AAPL.O and Tesla Inc TSLA.O were set to climb for the ninth consecutive session. The S&P 500 technology sector .SPLRCT has risen 2.4% so far this week but is still down 8.7% year-to-date.

U.S. stocks have rallied in six of the last eight sessions as gains in megacap stocks and strong economic data overshadowed worries about escalating geopolitical tensions, higher oil prices and calls for aggressive action by the Federal Reserve to combat surging inflation.

The benchmark S&P 500 .SPX and the tech-heavy Nasdaq .IXIC indexes are on track for their second straight weekly gains.

"The U.S. economy is so strong at this point, the labor market is so tight that the equity market is telling you that the U.S. economy can handle this particular move in oil for now," said Tom Mantione, managing director, UBS Private Wealth Management in Stamford, Connecticut.

"The speed at which the Fed moves will definitely have an impact on the U.S. equity markets. While we've seized on 3% a day move, so long as the market isn't sure, whether it's 25 or 50 basis point (increase) you are going to see volatility."

The Fed is seen raising rates to 2.4% by February 2023, from 0.25-0.50% now, with the market pricing in a 76.8% probability that the Fed will hike by 50 basis points in May. IRPR

Big Banks rose, with Morgan Stanley MS.Nup 0.7%. The banks index .SPXBK has fallen 2.9% so far in March even as the U.S. central bank last week raised interest rates for the first time since 2018.

At 8:23 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1were up 101 points, or 0.29%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1were up 17 points, or 0.38%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1were up 69.75 points, or 0.47%.

The CBOE volatility index .VIX, also known as Wall Street's fear gauge, inched up after closing at its lowest level since Feb. 10.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Joe Biden is due to travel to Poland on Friday for a first-hand look at the refugee crisis after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, a day after NATO promised Kyiv new military support while London and Washington stepped up sanctions on Moscow.

A reading on U.S. consumer sentiment data for March is due at 10 a.m. ET.

