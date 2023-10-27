US STOCKS-Wall St eyes higher open on Amazon, Intel boost; inflation data in focus

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.

Amazon.com says growth in cloud business stabilizing

Intel forecast Q4 revenue, margins above estimates

Ford withdraws full-year results forecast

Chevron posts slump in third-quarter profit

Futures up: S&P 0.42%, Nasdaq 0.86%, Dow 0.04%

Updated at 8:47 a.m. ET/ 1247 GMT

By Ankika Biswas and Shashwat Chauhan

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Wall Street was set to open higher on Friday as robust forecasts from Amazon.com and Intel lifted beaten-down megacaps, while investors also drew comfort from data that showed inflation rose largely in line with expectations.

Amazon.comAMZN.O gained 5.2% in premarket trading after saying growth in its cloud business was stabilizing following new deals. However, it warned that customers remained wary about spending heading into the holiday quarter.

IntelINTC.O advanced 7.1% after forecasting fourth-quarter revenue and margins above estimates. Other chip stocks including Advanced Micro Devices AMD.O and Nvidia NVDA.O added 2.7% and 1.8%, respectively.

Megacaps Microsoft MSFT.O, Meta Platforms META.O, Tesla TSLA.O and Alphabet GOOGL.O were up between 0.5% and 2.3%.

The personal consumption expenditures price index, considered to be the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge, climbed 0.4% in September compared with an estimated 0.3% rise.

The core inflation which excludes volatile food and energy components rose 0.3%, meeting estimates.

The annual headline PCE rose 3.4% and core inflation rose 3.7%, also along expectations.

"There's a lot of evidence of disinflation really kicking in throughout the economy," said David Russell, global head of market strategy at TradeStation.

"The Fed seems to have accomplished a lot of what they were trying to do in terms of inflation but then we have a very strong job market, very strong GDP and the Fed really has no incentive to change their policy anytime soon."

Futures contracts tracking Federal Reserve's policy rate rose on Friday, reflecting increased confidence among traders that the central bank will not raise borrowing costs any further.

All the three benchmark indexes are set for weekly and monthly losses with investors assessing earnings and a slew of data for clues on the economy's strength.

At 8:47 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 12 points, or 0.04%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 17.25 points, or 0.42%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 121.5 points, or 0.86%.

ChevronCVX.N fell 2.1% after the oil major reported a drop in third-quarter profit while shares of Exxon MobilXOM.N, which posted a near 54% year-on-year plunge in earnings but a higher profit from the prior quarter, advanced 0.5%.

Toothpaste-maker Colgate-PalmoliveCL.N rose 1.3% after raising its annual organic sales and profit forecasts for a third time this year.

Ford MotorF.N lost 4.1% after withdrawing its full-year results forecast due to "uncertainty" over the pending ratification of its deal with the United Auto Workers union, and warning of continued pressure on electric vehicles.

Enphase EnergyENPH.O dipped 15.4% after the solar inverter maker forecast fourth-quarter revenue below estimates.

The tensions in the Middle East were also on investors' radar, with a Hamas official tying the release of hostages to a ceasefire in Israel's bombardment of Gaza, launched after a deadly rampage by Hamas militants into southern Israel nearly three weeks ago.

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas and Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Vinay Dwivedi)

